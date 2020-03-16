Humane Society open, n

The Humane Society of the Black Hills announced it will remain open despite recent closures within our community because of coronavirus COVID-19.

Animal care is a job that must be done seven days a week. Impacts the Humane Society might experience could include reduced services if staff is home with children or cannot make it to work. The Humane Society will make updates as conditions regarding health and safety warrant.

The public may help pets in shelters by volunteering. Caring for local animals does not cease. Cleaning, feeding, and socializing these animals must continue. If you or someone you know is interested in volunteering, please email volunteer@hsbh.org or go to hsbh.org/volunteer/

Each year, the Humane Society rescues more than 4,800 animals. Because of the shortage of shelters, animals are picked up and brought to our shelter from as many as 20 different counties. The Humane Society of the Black Hills is an open admissions shelter that does not turn away any animal, and does not put a time limit on an animal’s stay.

