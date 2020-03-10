Hundreds of girls to attend Women in Science conference

More than 700 middle school girls will visit the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology campus today for the 2020 Women in Science Conference.

The workshop provides young women with opportunities to learn about careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, collectively known as STEM. The program is hosted by Youth in Science Rapid City and co-sponsored by South Dakota School of Mines' Women in Science and Engineering program.

Seventh-grade girls in the Rapid City Area Schools District will attend, as well as homeschooled students and girls from Custer, Hermosa, Hill City, Hot Springs, Kadoka, Red Shirt and St. Thomas More.

“The Women in Science Conference is just one way to encourage young girls to consider careers in STEM and instill in them the confidence to pursue their dreams,” said Tanya Nelsen, one of the coordinators of the conference and a chemist.

Among the speakers will be engineers, physicians, dentists, meteorologists, science educators, a veterinarian, a physicist, a pharmacist, a hydrologist, a chemist, computer scientist, a forensic scientist and an information technology officer.

Dr. Jeanette McConnell with the NSF Center for Chemical Innovation, Center for Aerosol Impacts on Chemistry in the Environment will be the keynote speaker.

A second Women in Science Conference will be held May 13 in Spearfish. That event is sponsored by Black Hills State University and BHSU Women in STEM.

