In a little under a month, dozens of games, bouncy houses and activity booths will fill the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center. But none of that will be possible without hundreds of volunteers.
Youth & Family Services is seeking 700 volunteers to help support the 24th annual Kids Fair event from March 22-24 at the civic center. The three-day event provides children with hours of fun through safe activities with proceeds going to YFS.
Volunteers are needed in everything from face painting to line control to helping control "inflatable attractions," according to a press release from YFS.
"Volunteers are critical to the success of Kids Fair," Darcie Decker, director of YFS' community outreach, said in the release. "We have more than 700 volunteer slots to fill during the three-day event. Volunteers help ensure the safety of children at the Kids Fair and assist by staffing attractions and other areas of the event."
Anyone 13 years and older can sign up to volunteer for four-hour shifts on Friday, Saturday or Sunday morning.
Those interested in more information should call Darcie Deck at 342-4195 or visit the YFS website.