LEAD | Deep under Lead during the next several years, scientists hope to witness a game of cosmic, subatomic billiards.
Their hypothesis says a weakly interacting massive particle, known by the acronym “WIMP,” will pass through a tank of liquid xenon.
Like a strike from a cue ball, the WIMP will collide with a xenon nucleus and produce a recoil. Detectors will see light produced by the recoil’s energy.
It would be the first-ever detection of WIMPs, if similar experiments in other countries don't make the detection sooner.
Last week, a xenon tank measuring about 5 feet wide and 5 feet tall rode an elevator 4,850 feet below ground to the cavern that will house the experiment in the former Homestake gold mine, now called the Sanford Underground Research Facility.
Filling the tank with 10 metric tons of liquid xenon is one of the last major tasks to complete before the five-year experiment, named LUX-Zeplin or "LZ" for short, begins next year (“LUX” is an acronym for “large underground xenon” and “Zeplin” is a mercifully shortened version of “zoned proportional scintillation in liquid noble gases”).
Although hundreds of scientists, engineers and technicians are involved in the experiment, most of them will monitor it remotely while only a dozen or so people will be on-site at any given time. One of the people on-site Wednesday was Carter Hall, a physics professor from Maryland who used the billiards analogy to explain the experiment to visiting journalists.
“The ‘gee whiz’ factor is really through the roof for an experiment like this,” Hall said.
His excitement derives from the experiment’s potential explanations for the composition and formation of the universe.
Hall said ordinary matter consisting of atoms — people, planets, stars and galaxies, for example — is about 5 percent of the universe. The rest of the universe is known as “dark” because it’s mysteriously unseen. About 70 percent is dark energy, Hall said, and about 25 percent is dark matter.
“When we look up in the sky we can see ample evidence for the existence of this dark matter by the way it gravitationally affects galaxies and galaxy clusters, and the way the universe has evolved,” Hall said.
Scientists don’t know what dark matter is made of, but one of the candidates is WIMPs.
“We have this hypothesis that in fact the dark matter is right here in the laboratory with us, but we’ve just never seen it,” Hall said. “Our experiment’s job is to try to see that dark matter here in the laboratory on earth.”
Conducting the experiment deep underground in the former Homestake mine will shield it from cosmic rays and other surface interference. The experiment is one of several that is being constructed or is already underway in the old mine. One of the other experiments will study subatomic particles known as neutrinos by shooting them through the earth from Chicago to a detector underground at Lead.
A previous and smaller experiment to detect WIMPs, known as LUX, did not produce a detection. There is no guarantee that the larger LUX-Zeplin will detect WIMPs, despite the $52.05 million that American taxpayers have contributed to the experiment via congressional appropriations to the U.S. Department of Energy.
Hall said scientists will glean valuable information from the experiment no matter what happens.
“If it does not see dark matter,” Hall said, “it will really have eliminated what has been the leading hypothesis for what dark matter might be for about the last 30 to 35 years.”