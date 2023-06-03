The South Dakota Army National Guard promoted Kevin Huxford of Rapid City to the rank of colonel during a ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters June 1.

Huxford is a full-time employee of the SDARNG and is assigned as the Deputy Chief of Staff of Operations at Joint Force Headquarters at Camp Rapid.

"I'm truly honored and humbled to reach this rank and hold this position, and thank you for the confidence in me,” Huxford said.

"To watch you grow as a leader and see the humble, strong, intelligent and dedicated leader that you are — I really appreciate what you bring to the table,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General.

"You have all helped shaped the amazing man that he is today, and he would be the first to tell you that he would be nothing without you,” Marlette said to Huxford’s family. “If you want to know what he's most proud of, it's you," he added.

Huxford is supported by his wife, Caren, of 24 years and their four children Caleb, Logan, Cybil and Lenox.

He enlisted in the 200th Engineer Company after his senior year of high school and attended basic training in 1995 as a 12C enlisted bridge crew member. In 2001, while attending the University of South Dakota, LTC Huxford commissioned as a 2LT through the ROTC program.

"When I joined in 1995, it was how I was going to pay for college and you know, it was one of the best decisions I've ever made," Huxford said.

Huxford was mobilized in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom from December 2003 to March 2005. During his command in the 155th Engineer Company, the unit's AT period was redirected from Suriname to support rebuilding efforts in Haiti after the devastating earthquake in 2010.

He worked in numerous positions at the Battalion, Brigade, and the Headquarters Staff levels before being assigned as the 109th Engineer Battalion Commander in 2020.

Huxford is a graduate of Command and General Staff College, the Reserve Component National Security Course, the Army Operations Course — Canadian Land Force Command and Staff College, and the Leadership in Homeland Security from the Harvard Kennedy Executive Education course.