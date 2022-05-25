Hydration therapy Rapid City's new wellness business

Rapid City’s first fully dedicated hydration therapy lounge will open in mid-June, bringing the community a rejuvenating new resource for wellness and self-care.

Hydration Station IV Lounge will provide IV hydration therapy at its downtown location, 710 St. Joseph St., Suite 100. Customers can choose from IV hydration options such as customized vitamin infusions and vitamin booster injections in a comfortable lounge setting. The benefits of IV vitamin infusions include hangover relief, energy boost, immunity boost and athletic recovery.

Owner Stacy Kenitzer is excited to bring this new service to Rapid City to help people improve their overall health and well-being. She hopes to have a soft opening on June 14 and then officially open for business on June 15.

Eventually she anticipates hiring more nurses and expanding to a mobile service that could go to events such as golf tournaments or the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, where people may be dehydrated after spending hours outdoors in warm weather.

Kenitzer and her husband relocated to Rapid City last year from St. Louis, Mo., where she had worked as a registered nurse for nearly 30 years. During her career, she worked in intensive care units and has more than 20 years of infusion experience, and she worked for several specialty pharmacies.

“St. Louis had a lot of these hydration businesses. They’re all over the country except there aren’t any in Rapid City,” Kenitzer said. “I know there’s a couple of med spas that do infusions, but that’s not their primary service. Mine will be strictly an infusion business.”

Hydration therapy is appropriate for many people ages 18 and older. People who have kidney disease, kidney problems or heart disease should not receive hydration therapy, Kenitzer said.

“I’m going to be very diligent with getting a medical history from people,” said Kenitzer, who will screen all potential clients for any underlying health conditions before letting them receive any hydration therapy treatment.

The health screening and hydration typically takes about an hour, Kenitzer said, and the average cost of a treatment is $120.

The hangover treatment tends to be the most popular type of hydration therapy, Kenitzer said.

“You come in, you get some IV fluids with vitamins mixed in and you feel better immediately,” she said.

Some infusions are designed to boost the immune system, provide anti-aging benefits or enhance muscle recovery for people who work out a lot or who are athletes. Other infusions are a more effective way to absorb adequate vitamins.

“People can take vitamins as oral supplements and only a small percentage of that is actually absorbed into the body. When you do an IV version, all that gets absorbed pretty much immediately. It goes right into your blood stream. There’s lots more benefits if you take vitamins (through) an IV,” Kenitzer said.

“There’s lots of different (types of infusion) options. Basically, if you’re one of those people who’s into your health and your wellness, it’s an added benefit to your overall health and wellness.

Wedding season will be in full swing when Hydration Station IV Lounge opens, and Kenitzer said hydration therapy is a good wellness activity for a bride and bridesmaids who may want to “get a little extra glow going” before the wedding.

Kenitzer believes hydration therapy would benefit travelers, too, who might be feeling run down and tired while on business trips or while vacationing.

“There’s such a broad range of possibilities of what it could be used for,” Kenitzer said.

For more information, go to hydratestations.com or follow Hydration Station IV Lounge on Facebook.

