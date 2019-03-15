Interstate 90 is now completely open across South Dakota, according to state Department of Transportation Officials.
Officials said in a news release they opened the last closed stretch from Wall to Chamberlain at 9 a.m., both east and westbound lanes.
DOT crews are still cleaning up state and local highways hit by the fierce blizzard that shut down most of South Dakota Wednesday and Thursday. Officials say heavy drifting and stalled vehicles have hampered efforts.
In the south central, southeastern and eastern parts of the state, significant flooding has knocked out dams, bridges and continues to block some roadways.
Drivers can check www.safetravelusa.com/sd or call 511 before travelling to view road conditions, No Travel Advisories, flooded roadways and roads marked as impassable.