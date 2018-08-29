PIEDMONT | A one-vehicle crash in an Interstate 90 construction zone in Meade County killed the driver.
The Highway Patrol says the 39-year-old man lost control of his 2010 Dodge Ram pickup while entering a construction zone 5 miles west of Piedmont, and the vehicle struck several cones before rolling in the median.
Highway Patrol says the accident was at 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 39-year-old male passenger was seriously injured and was taken to Rapid City Regional Hospital. Highway Patrol says neither man was wearing a seat belt.
Neither man was immediately identified.