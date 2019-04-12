Interstate 90 is open from Rapid City to Chamberlain now, state officials said Friday morning.
The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced the opening a little before 9:45 a.m. I-90 is still closed from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls, as is Interstate 29 from Sioux Falls to the North Dakota border.
A news release from the DOT said there is no estimated time for the roads to open.
The DOT warns that travel may still be dangerous as many roads are still covered with snow and ice, and blowing snow is still limiting visibility.