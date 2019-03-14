South Dakota Department of Transportation Officials re-opened Interstate 90 from Rapid City to the Wyoming border as of 9 a.m. today.
A news release from the DOT cautions that the road is still covered with ice about half an inch thick, and winds are high. Officials asked people driving high-profile vehicles to wait until this afternoon to travel.
The interstate is still closed from Rapid City at Exit 260 east to Oacoma/Chamberlain, and roads across much of South Dakota have no travel advised or are blocked. Heavy flooding in the south central and southeastern part of the state is also making travel difficult.