Interstate 90 re-opened from the Wyoming border to Rapid City Thursday morning, but remains closed.
Gov. Kristi Noem ordered the closure of state government offices in all South Dakota counties Thursday due to the snowstorm and flooding that continue to impact the state.
I-90 remains closed from Rapid City to Chamberlain. No travel advisories have also been posted on other highways and in several towns.
In Rapid City, plow clears continue working to clear streets that are filled with large drifts and icy roads. Officials are asking motorists to stay off the roads.
Strong winds are expected to continue Thursday and create hazardous driving conditions.