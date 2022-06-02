 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
I-90 eastbound entrance ramp at Lacrosse to close for a month on Monday

The South Dakota Department of Transportation said the Interstate 90 eastbound entrance ramp at North LaCrosse Street in Rapid City will be closed to all traffic beginning at 5 a.m. Monday and lasting the rest of the month.

Motorists on Lacrosse Street are told to follow the detours, and use exit 58 at Haines Avenue, and exit 60 at Elk Vale Road as an alternate route to access I-90 eastbound.

SDDOT said the closure will be in place through at least July 1, and is related to the requirement for the contractor to excavate the eastbound ramp, prepare storm water elements and to construct the pedestrian islands at the top of the ramp. Motorists and pedestrians are asked to be aware of construction workers and equipment in the eastbound I-90 exit 59 vicinity.

This is the second year of the project to reconstruct the interchange on I-90 at Lacrosse Street. Complete Contracting of Rapid City is the prime contractor on the $17 million project. The overall completion date of this project is June 2023.

Complete road construction information is available for this project at: https://www.i90lacrosseddi.com/ and on https://sd511.org or by dialing 511.

