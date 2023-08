UPDATE: Westbound lanes are now open. Expect congestion when traveling through the area.

The Meade County Sheriff's Office is advising the public not to attempt westbound travel on Interstate 90 at this time.

A "significant" crash at mile marker 35 has traffic backed up for several miles.

MCSO said traffic is being diverted off at Exit 37 (Pleasant Valley Road) and rerouted back eastbound.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.