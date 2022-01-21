 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ice affects area schools, city bus service

Canyon Lake Elementary School
Michael Neary

Rapid City Area Schools moved its starting time back two hours on Friday due to icy road conditions. The move came as ice blanketed parts of Rapid City and beyond, forcing other changes to the area's morning operations.

City officials announced that Rapid Transit System, including RapidRide and Dial-A-Ride services, is adjusting its routes Friday morning due to icy road conditions affecting some areas, especially hill areas and areas with steep inclines.

Patrons with questions can call RTS at 605-394-6631, extension 0, to determine if buses are operating in specific areas. The adjustment in operations will be in effect until road conditions improve later Friday morning.

