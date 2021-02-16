 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ice jam in Spearfish Creek leads to flood advisory until 11 a.m. Friday
alert featured

Ice jam in Spearfish Creek leads to flood advisory until 11 a.m. Friday

{{featured_button_text}}
Spearfish Creek winter flooding

Ice that has formed on the bottom of Spearfish Creek has pushed water out of the creek bed, covering portions of the city's recreation path and some city streets with ice on Tuesday. The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for Spearfish Creek throughout the city of Spearfish until 11 a.m. Friday.

 Photo provided by the city of Spearfish

SPEARFISH | An unusual winter phenomenon is causing Spearfish Creek to freeze from the bottom up, pushing water out of the creek bed and prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory until 11 a.m. Friday.

According to the city, Spearfish Creek is one of the rare bodies of water in the world that freezes from the bottom up. This phenomenon results in the water that is still flowing being pushed upward as it is displaced by ice filling the creek bed.

"As we have endured this long cold snap, there are several areas of the recreation path and streets that are currently impacted by ice. Please avoid these areas and use caution anywhere along the creek where there is ice out of the stream path," a statement from the city said.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday morning that an ice jam was causing minor flooding due to the recent cold snap that has featured temperatures well below zero since Thursday throughout the Black Hills.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

"Typically when this occurs, minor flooding occurs near Third Street, along North Ames Street, around Nash Street, around Rushmore Street and impacts most of the creek crossings and several areas of the recreation path," the National Weather Service said in the bulletin.

Areas that will experience flooding include Spearfish Creek downstream to the Red Water River in north central Lawrence County.

City officials are warning residents to not walk on ice that is near or on the creek bed.

"The ice is unstable and there are areas where you could fall through," a statement from the city said. "As we get out of the more severe temperatures these conditions should begin to abate."

The minor flooding is not expected to cease until Friday when temperatures in Spearfish are expected to reach just above the freezing point for the first time in 15 days. Records from the National Weather Service show the last time Spearfish recorded a daily high temperature above 32 degrees was Feb. 4.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
4
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions without power after storm slams Texas

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12
Local

Your Two Cents for Feb. 12

Rapid City is the second largest city in the state and the Department of Health leaves our city off the new vaccination site list. Again, East…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News