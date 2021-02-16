Ice jam in Spearfish Creek leads to flood advisory until 11 a.m. Friday

SPEARFISH | An unusual winter phenomenon is causing Spearfish Creek to freeze from the bottom up, pushing water out of the creek bed and prompting the National Weather Service to issue a flood advisory until 11 a.m. Friday.

According to the city, Spearfish Creek is one of the rare bodies of water in the world that freezes from the bottom up. This phenomenon results in the water that is still flowing being pushed upward as it is displaced by ice filling the creek bed.

"As we have endured this long cold snap, there are several areas of the recreation path and streets that are currently impacted by ice. Please avoid these areas and use caution anywhere along the creek where there is ice out of the stream path," a statement from the city said.

The National Weather Service said Tuesday morning that an ice jam was causing minor flooding due to the recent cold snap that has featured temperatures well below zero since Thursday throughout the Black Hills.

"Typically when this occurs, minor flooding occurs near Third Street, along North Ames Street, around Nash Street, around Rushmore Street and impacts most of the creek crossings and several areas of the recreation path," the National Weather Service said in the bulletin.