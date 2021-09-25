ICU nurses say they're being stretched thin by COVID-19 patients

The surge of COVID-19 cases in the Rapid City area has filled Monument Health's intensive care unit with patients needing intensive, around-the-clock care and staff forced to make decisions they've never had to make before.

Most of the hospital's ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. That's forced the staff to decide which patients can wait for an ICU bed.

"That's one of the hardest things we have to do right now because of all the COVID-19 patients needing care first," said George Sazama, Director of the ICU Nursing Unit at Monument Health.

During an interview Tuesday afternoon, Sazama said a man was downstairs in the lobby who was told his open heart surgery would have to wait longer than expected.

"He's sad, he's mad, he's angry, but at least he's understanding. He's been trying to get in to have open heart surgery for over a month and we can't get him in to do," Sazama said.

Kyra Ringwald, charge nurse in Monument Health's intensive care unit, said caring for patients over the course of several weeks usually results in watching them recover and being released.

That hasn't been the case as of late, she said.

