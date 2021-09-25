ICU nurses say they're being stretched thin by COVID-19 patients

The surge of COVID-19 cases in the Rapid City area has filled Monument Health's intensive care unit with patients needing intensive, around-the-clock care and staff forced to make decisions they've never had to make before.
Most of the hospital's ICU beds are filled with COVID-19 patients. That's forced the staff to decide which patients can wait for an ICU bed.
"That's one of the hardest things we have to do right now because of all the COVID-19 patients needing care first," said George Sazama, Director of the ICU Nursing Unit at Monument Health.
During an interview Tuesday afternoon, Sazama said a man was downstairs in the lobby who was told his open heart surgery would have to wait longer than expected.
"He's sad, he's mad, he's angry, but at least he's understanding. He's been trying to get in to have open heart surgery for over a month and we can't get him in to do," Sazama said.
Kyra Ringwald, charge nurse in Monument Health's intensive care unit, said caring for patients over the course of several weeks usually results in watching them recover and being released.
That hasn't been the case as of late, she said.
"It's very emotionally and mentally draining. Just yesterday, we had coded a COVID patient, a young COVID patient. The patient didn't make it. And that was very taxing on a lot of us because you develop a relationship with the patient and even the family," Ringwald said "And she was just so young. So I think she was the same age as a lot of our caregivers even so that's always tough too. So then you're drained yourself and then you're trying to help them kind of get through the aftermath of everything."
Sazama said remaining resilient has been hard for the nursing staff.
"I don't know what's gonna be left when the dust settles because people are tired," Sazama said, noting that the hospital has been bringing in many traveling nurses to work in the ICU.
"They come in and we have to pay him a ridiculous amount to come here while our own staff are working harder for less," she said.
Daniel Warnke, an ICU nurse at Monument Health, said every day is beginning to seem more like Groundhog Day.
"Most of our ICU patients that are non-COVID we'll have here today or two days, sometimes a little bit longer. For our COVID patients, we are sitting on them for 20 to 30 to 40 days. And you know, we just had one pass yesterday that's been with us for awhile," Warnke said.
Warnke doesn't know what the light at the end of the tunnel may be.
"We thought the vaccine would be in all honesty," Warnke said. "I think the people in health care, myself personally, thought that was it."