 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ICYMI: Homelessness in Rapid City - a six part series
alert top story

ICYMI: Homelessness in Rapid City - a six part series

{{featured_button_text}}
Homeless Man

A person sits on a sidewalk near Safeway in Rapid City.

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

This week the Journal published a series of stories discussing different aspects of homelessness.

Here are all five stories and additional information on homelessness in Rapid City.

Quality of Life Unit asks community to stop enabling chronically homeless

The story focuses on the Quality of Life Unit, a group of Rapid City Police officers working on outreach with members of the homeless community that works with the Care Campus. 

Officers ask community members and tourists to give their money to organizations helping the most vulnerable in the city rather than giving to panhandlers.

Transitional facilities help fill gaps for working homeless

Homelessness looks different for everyone and doesn't fit into a stereotype. This story looks at those who are "working homeless," or who suffer from housing instability, which could be couch surfing, living in cars, or living at a transitional facility.

Mental health, substance abuse fuel homelessness

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Many people suffer from mental illnesses and addiction, and it can contribute to homelessness and housing instability. For some it's a barrier while others it's just a part of life.

Resources in the county include Crisis Care, Behavioral Management Systems, the Care Campus, Swiftbird Consulting and other organizations.

Moving up from rock bottom: Housing instability challenges education

Homelessness and housing instability isn't exclusionary — students and children are also affected by it.

One 17-year-old who utilizes the McKinney-Vento program never thought she would amount to anything. This year, she receives her GED while caring for her younger brother.

City county organizations call for collaboration to aid in homelessness effort

Multiple organizations called for community help to aid in homelessness. Some also called for organizations to pull seats up to the table to help tackle it so there isn't a duplication in services.

From the notebook: more information on homelessness in Rapid City

With the number of interviews conducted, there wasn't enough room to fit all the information into the five-part series. This article contains other important information about homelessness in the community.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Homeless Connect event brings services to homeless

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News