ICYMI: Homelessness in Rapid City - a six part series

This week the Journal published a series of stories discussing different aspects of homelessness.
Here are all five stories and additional information on homelessness in Rapid City.
The story focuses on the Quality of Life Unit, a group of Rapid City Police officers working on outreach with members of the homeless community that works with the Care Campus.
Officers ask community members and tourists to give their money to organizations helping the most vulnerable in the city rather than giving to panhandlers.
Homelessness looks different for everyone and doesn't fit into a stereotype. This story looks at those who are "working homeless," or who suffer from housing instability, which could be couch surfing, living in cars, or living at a transitional facility.
Many people suffer from mental illnesses and addiction, and it can contribute to homelessness and housing instability. For some it's a barrier while others it's just a part of life.
Resources in the county include Crisis Care, Behavioral Management Systems, the Care Campus, Swiftbird Consulting and other organizations.
Homelessness and housing instability isn't exclusionary — students and children are also affected by it.
One 17-year-old who utilizes the McKinney-Vento program never thought she would amount to anything. This year, she receives her GED while caring for her younger brother.
Multiple organizations called for community help to aid in homelessness. Some also called for organizations to pull seats up to the table to help tackle it so there isn't a duplication in services.
With the number of interviews conducted, there wasn't enough room to fit all the information into the five-part series. This article contains other important information about homelessness in the community.
