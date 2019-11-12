Ideas such as adding an event deck to Sylvan Lake Lodge, reclaiming redundant trails, adding an elevated boardwalk, and implementing sediment detention measures are among those scheduled to be discussed this week at public meetings about a Sylvan Lake master plan.
The state Department of Game, Fish & Parks has contracted with Wyss Associates, of Rapid City, to help prepare the plan. The planning process is motivated by concerns about overcrowding and resource damage at the popular lake in Custer State Park.
Initial public meetings were conducted in July. The next public meetings will be from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Sylvan Room at the Best Western Ramkota in Rapid City, and from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the Pine Room at the Custer Courthouse Annex in Custer. The meetings will include a presentation of preliminary findings with questions and answers to follow.
A document listing preliminary recommendations for the lake is available on the master planning website, sylvanlakeareamasterplan.weebly.com.
The recommendations include installing a large event deck overlooking the lake behind the Sylvan Lake Lodge. The deck would replace an existing lakeside lawn as the primary spot for weddings and other events, thereby relieving some congestion around the lake.
Other recommendations include better signage to keep hikers on designated trails, the use of ropes and signs to block and reclaim redundant trails, and the installation of an elevated boardwalk over a low area between the day-use parking area and the beach.
You have free articles remaining.
To relieve overcrowding on trails, recommendations include encouraging alternate trails to Black Elk Peak, other than the popular Trail No. 9 trailhead at the lake.
To address parking and traffic problems, recommendations include running shuttles from Hill City and Custer to the lake, re-configuring existing parking areas to increase parking efficiency, and prohibiting parking on road shoulders in part by installing curbs.
To protect the water quality in the man-made lake, preliminary recommendations include redirecting some rainwater runoff to silt detention areas.
Numerous other preliminary recommendations are part of the 35-page document. A process page says final recommendations will be prepared after the current public input process, and more public input will then be taken before the final recommendations are submitted to the Game, Fish & Parks Commission.