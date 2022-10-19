IHS director focusing on good, acknowledging challenges

Roselyn Tso hopes to keep her feet on the ground throughout her time as director of Indian Health Services.

Tso, a member of the Navajo Nation and previously IHS Navajo Area director, was sworn in as the IHS director Sept. 27. Tso plans to spend 45 days visiting IHS locations, which included a visit to Pine Ridge Oct. 16, in her first couple of months in office.

"I've been crisscrossing Indian Country from my perspective," she said. "It's a reminder to me that it's one thing if I sit somewhere and make decisions, it's a completely different thing when I'm here on the ground and get to meet with our providers, our leadership team and our staff that still continue to provide services for IHS."

Tso met with the Journal on Monday. She said she has learned good things so far, including areas where she sees room for improvement, areas where IHS is doing better and challenges in terms of what they need to focus on as an agency.

She said she would like to focus on broadening communication.

"I want us to tell the story — the Indian Health story — do a better job at that, and be more open and transparent about some of the things we're dealing with," Tso said. "I've also seen, even where I'm coming from, there's a lot of great things that I think are happening and sometimes we don't focus on those things."

Tso said she's reminded of the remoteness of the IHS locations and the distances people have to drive, and that families are having to choose between food or gas or health care.

She said improving communication with tribes and the whole Indian Health system is one of the immediate needs.

Tso said the second immediate need is the need for resources. She said resources are something many tribal leaders have put on the top of their priority lists.

She said resources can be staffing.

"We know that as a nation, our health care system has been taxed with the need for medical providers," Tso said. "It's not just doctors, it's not just nurses."

She said facility infrastructure is also necessary.

"As a result of COVID, that has been a game-changer for many of our facilities," she said. "I know that we have to repurpose some of our space, our already limited space, but repurpose that for our ability to continue to improve health care."

Tso said telemedicine is also a resource and some facilities have challenges in that regard.

She also said mental health and behavioral health, without a doubt, need a lot of work. She said IHS is just one component of that, and the agency needs to work closely with its tribal partners and other entities within the Department of Health and Human Services.

Tso said she wants to be able to support tribes who move to the self-determination right, which falls under the Public Law 93 638 Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act. The law, sometimes referred to simply as 638, allowed for Native American tribes to assume responsibility of programs and services through contracts from the Department of the Interior and the Department of Health and Human Services.

She said the majority of the tribes have elected to do that for health care, and they will continue to support them.

"It is a true partnership as we walk through as tribes make that decision," Tso said. "I've seen magnificent progress that our 638 tribes have taken and our urban programs, and really fostering that and farming from that what I can do better."

She said she will pull the best out of what she has seen in her 45-day tour and bring it to the rest of her staff.