IHS focuses on future in Pine Ridge

A positive energy, cohesive leadership and somewhat recent improvements at the emergency room are some of the highlights the new Indian Health Services director saw at the Pine Ridge IHS facility.

Roselyn Tso, who was confirmed as the director of IHS Sept. 27, toured the facility Sunday as part of her nationwide travel through Indian Country initiative. She met with Oglala Sioux tribal leaders, presented the IHS COVID-19 coin to thank employees for their service during the pandemic, and saw the emergency department which opened in November 2021.

Tso and a team of officials from IHS met with the Journal on Monday. She said that it was her first time seeing the updated Pine Ridge IHS facility. She said there's definitely a change in Pine Ridge and an opportunity to leverage those spaces when talking about recruitment and retention of necessary providers.

"I'm excited about that, I think that we can only go and continue to do better at that facility," she said. "Part of that, though, is really making sure that we're connected with the local community."

Tso said she wants to partner with the tribal leaders and local community to make sure they're moving in the right direction.

IHS Great Plains Area Chief Medical Officer Dr. Natalie Holt said telemedicine has been a little bit of a struggle due to lack of infrastructure throughout the rural areas IHS serves. She said many of their patients don't have mobile phones or tablets that have the capacity for audio and visual telehealth access.

Holt said on the Pine Ridge Reservation, tribal leaders have looked at putting telehealth stands or monitors in common locations like a community center or a school so that areas of the reservation that aren't close to the Pine Ridge hospital or one of the other clinics can access medical providers without the commute.

IHS Great Plains Acting Area Director Brent Rohlfs said in September 2021, the Pine Ridge Emergency Medical Service program became federally operated after being a tribal operation. He said EMS funding is a struggle everywhere and they agree it's inadequately funded for resources with 2.1 million acres on the reservation.

Rohlfs said IHS has increased those services and there are now ambulances in Kyle, Wambli and two in Pine Ridge. He said they've also "drastically increased" the number of inter-facility transfers so they don't have to use air transport as frequently.

"The resources are still limited, so we need to figure out ways to optimize reimbursements, third party collections and things of that nature to make it sustainable," he said. "It's a challenge and it's going to continue to be a challenge there and everywhere else we have EMS programs."

Rohlfs said throughout the IHS Great Plains Area, which covers South Dakota, North Dakota, Iowa and Nebraska, there are 73 projects underway using $81 million in federal funding this year. He said over the next five years, $3.5 billion will become available for various IHS infrastructure projects in the Great Plains.