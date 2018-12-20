The Indian Health Service is ceasing negotiations to transfer administration of Sioux San Hospital to the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board.
The decision comes two days after the Rosebud Sioux Tribal Council voted to rescind a previously approved resolution authorizing the health board to enter into agreements with IHS on the tribe’s behalf.
“Today, the Indian Health Service informed the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board that we are ceasing negotiations on contract proposals regarding the Rapid City Service Unit in South Dakota,” Rear Admiral Michael D. Weahkee, principal deputy director of IHS, said in a release Thursday evening. “This action is the result of the Rosebud Sioux Tribe rescinding its authorization for the Great Plains Tribal Chairmen’s Health Board to enter into agreements with IHS on its behalf.”
In April, the Oglala, Cheyenne River and Rosebud Sioux tribes passed separate but near-identical resolutions authorizing the board to contract with IHS to become the hospital’s managing entity.
Following the passage of those resolutions, Great Plains health board CEO Jerilyn Church said she expected the board to take over administration of Sioux San Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019. Church also hoped to convince IHS to allow the board to divert about $117 million in funding secured for the renovation of Sioux San Hospital to instead build a new health care facility in east Rapid City on a 25-acre lot donated by a local developer.
It appears those plans are now off and IHS’s plans to demolish some of the existing buildings on the Sioux San campus and renovate others is back on.
“IHS will continue to operate the Rapid City Service Unit and will move forward with plans to construct a replacement facility,” the release reads. “We value our partnership with the tribes we serve and look forward to continuing to work together to provide access to comprehensive, high-quality health care for American Indians and Alaska Natives in the Great Plains Area.”