IHS transfers all health-care services to Oyate Health Center in Rapid City

Health care provided by the IHS Rapid City Service Unit at Sioux San Hospital was transferred Friday to the Oyate Health Center, which is operated by the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board.

“We welcome this opportunity to participate in the transition from federal to tribal program operations on behalf of IHS beneficiaries in the Rapid City Area.” IHS Acting Deputy Director Elizabeth Fowler said in a press release.

The Rapid City Service Unit primarily serves the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, the Oglala Sioux Tribe, and the Rosebud Sioux Tribe. In 2019, IHS and the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board entered into an agreement for the health board to assume the tribes’ portion of the programs, functions, services, and activities under Title I of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act.

The Oyate Health Center will now provide comprehensive primary care, specialty services, and community-based services in Rapid City.

“We remain committed to providing access to quality health care for American Indians and Alaska Natives in the Great Plains Area,” said IHS Great Plains Area Acting Director Capt. Brent Rohlfs. “We will continue to work with the Great Plains Tribal Leaders Health Board to provide a smooth transition for all patients.”

Patients who require care beyond the capabilities of the Rapid City Service Unit will be referred to outside providers. Patients in need of emergency services will be transferred to the Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, which is approximately four miles away.

