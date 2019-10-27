Who’s to blame, or credit, for the trouble afflicting the South Dakota Democratic Party?
Some of the blame rests with two vanquished Democratic former officeholders, Tom Daschle and Stephanie Herseth Sandlin. Some of the credit belongs to their Republican conquerors, John Thune and Kristi Noem.
Thune ousted Daschle from the U.S. Senate by a mere 1 percentage-point margin in 2004. Noem ousted Herseth Sandlin from the U.S. House by 2 percentage points in 2010.
Imagine how different things might be today if Daschle had squeezed a few thousand more votes out of the 400,000 that were cast in 2004, and if Herseth Sandlin had won several thousand more of the roughly 320,000 votes that were cast in 2010.
And what if former Sen. Tim Johnson, the Democrat who beat Thune by 524 votes in 2002, had not suffered a surprise, life-altering, stroke-like episode from a congenital condition called an arteriovenous malformation in 2006? Or, what if Johnson had been able to recover more fully from that setback?
Just those few twists of fate — a 1-point margin in 2004, a freakish health problem in 2006, and a 2-point margin in 2010 — broke up what was briefly and otherwise could have remained an all-Democratic South Dakota congressional delegation.
Since then, Daschle has taken up consulting and lobbying in the nation’s capital. Johnson won re-election one more time and then retired with lingering speech and mobility problems. Herseth Sandlin eschewed several chances to re-enter politics and is now ensconced as president of Augustana University in Sioux Falls.
And the South Dakota Democratic Party is in shambles.
The party suffered its latest setback Wednesday with the resignation of its chairwoman, Paula Hawks, who was elected to the position in March, and the concurrent resignation of the party’s executive director, Stacey Burnette, who was hired in August.
Their departures followed a run of bad publicity about a Federal Election Commission audit that revealed several problems with the party’s campaign finances. The fallout from the audit led the party’s treasurer to quit, and the party closed its offices in Rapid City and Sioux Falls to save money.
You have free articles remaining.
The party’s most recent report to the FEC at the end of September showed a balance of -$8,651.27, and outstanding debts and obligations totaling $46,863.73.
The electoral situation is just as bleak as the finances. When Johnson retired upon finishing his final Senate term in January 2015, he was the only Democrat occupying a statewide elected office in South Dakota. The Democrats haven’t had a statewide officeholder since then, and they occupy only 16 of the state’s 105 legislative seats.
All the while, Thune and Noem have continued to stand in the way of Democratic success.
Thune grew so popular and flush with campaign cash after 2004 that no Democrat dared run against him in 2010. He also reportedly played an important behind-the-scenes role in helping Mike Rounds win election to Johnson’s former Senate seat in 2014.
Thune now stands near the top of the U.S. Senate leadership ladder and has a balance of nearly $13 million in his federal campaign account, making him as close to unbeatable as a politician can get.
As for Noem, she faced a stiff challenge from Democratic nominee Billie Sutton when she ran for governor last year, but she held him off in another close race that was decided by 3 percentage points (to review, that's 1 point of separation between Thune and Daschle, 2 between Noem and Herseth Sandlin, and 3 between Noem and Sutton).
During the subsequent chaos that has befallen the South Dakota Democratic Party, lots of observers have wondered whether the party is experiencing its death throes. Liberal South Dakota blogger Cory Heidelberger has even entertained the notion of dissolving the party and redirecting its members' energy elsewhere.
Judging by recent history, that would be an overreaction.
After all, if not for a few percentage points here and a surprise health problem there, Thune and Noem could be suffering the blame for a long period of Democratic success, while Daschle, Johnson and Herseth Sandlin could be sharing the credit.