Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood celebrating its centennial on Sunday

Immanuel Lutheran Church in Whitewood will celebrate its 100th birthday on Sunday. The centennial festivities begin with worship at 9 a.m. followed by a catered brunch. A centennial program will begin at 11:30 a.m., followed by birthday cake and fellowship. Everyone is welcome. The church is at 920 Fillmore St.

Immanuel Lutheran Church began in 1921 as an outreach of Bethel Lutheran Church in Lead. The congregation purchased its first church building from the Methodist Episcopal Church in Whitewood that same year. That building is now the Whitewood Senior Citizens Center and is a block northwest of its original location.

The congregation built a new church building on the corner of Laurel and Fillmore streets in 1960. An addition was built in 1988.

Over the years, Immanuel shared a pastor with congregations in Lead, Sturgis and Spearfish. The Rev. David J. Baer has been Immanuel’s resident pastor since 1994.

For more information, go to https://immanuellutheranwhitewoodsd.com/.

