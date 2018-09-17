Editor's note: School Crossings is an occasional digest of news and happenings within the K-12 schools within Rapid City and the greater Black Hills.
Teachers in the Meade School District have backed off on their request for a fairer salary structure, says a letter written from the Meade Education Association's leaders to the teachers.
At least for this year.
Earlier this summer, negotiations for the current school year's contract reached an impasse when teachers rejected the district's offer, noting the district would actually being paying less overall on teachers salaries than the previous year. The next step could've been the intervention of the South Dakota Department of Labor in a process known as "fact-finding," which can then be escalated by either party to an administrative judge.
But, according to state law, the district is not under any obligation to accept the judge's ruling.
"MEA has the option of requesting a fact-finding review from the department of labor, but, given the district's reluctance to change its position, MEA negotiators do not believe this will be productive," according to the letter.
The board's final offer had include a $550 raise for teachers with five years of experience or more and a $350 raise for remaining teachers.
"This spring we will continue to fight to keep instructional salaries competitive, and we will challenge the school board and superintendent to find a way to compensate both new and veteran teachers fairly and in a way that allows the district to recruit good teachers and keep them," said the letter, authored by Eric Johnson, Brittany Covel, Pat Cass and Anna Tescher.
A new seat in the middle of class
Everything in Jennifer Mueller's ninth-grade English classroom at Rapid City Central High School looks normal — quotes from David Foster Wallace on the wall, a few copies of Louise Erdrich's "Love Medicine" on a shelf. But what's different is how the students are set up, literally.
"We just have more room," said student Aly Seipert, who is perched on a stool at one of the classroom's standing desks. "I wish every class was like this."
About half the students lean on stools at standing desks, sometimes standing. Others lean back in saucer chairs. A few sit cross-legged on the floor. The student teacher even sits on a yoga mat. The class resembles a semi-circle or a laid-back coffee shop while Mrs. Mueller introduces the day's events.
The desk-less classroom is new for Mrs. Mueller and her students this year. Over the summer, she secured funding through Donors Choose, a non-profit educational crowd-sourcing organization for public-school classroom projects, to ditch the desks and rigid roles of a traditional classroom and bring in more comfortable seating.
"When I did the math, on a block schedule, then our students have 95 minutes of class time. That's 380 minutes of sitting a day, which doesn't enhance cognitive abilities. It, in fact, decreases your ability to function," said Mueller. "Which is anti-what-we're-trying-to-do-here."
The effect, so far, has been invigorating.
"It's like a chill," here Seipert pauses to find the right word. "Seating style."
"I just like having more room," Selena Rose said. "It's more relaxing."
Mueller said she initially opted for the standing desks to keep kids from sleeping, but was able to purchase saucer chairs when she was able to keep her project under-budget.
"They spend a lot of time here," said Mueller. "It's their home away from home for nine months out of the year."
Hill City getting SRO
On Monday night, the Hill City School Board voted unanimously to start what Superintendent Mike Hanson calls the "reach-out phase" of procuring a school resource officer in partnership with the Pennington County Sheriff's Office.
"We know it's not an immediate process," Hanson said. "So we got the ball rolling, and we're excited to get that position open in the future."
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office currently supervises nine security resource officers across the county at two school districts, Douglas and Rapid City Area. The districts split the cost with the county for each officer, and it is likely that any SRO at Hill City would need to be approved by the county commission.
Heavy equipment at Rapid City High
For a week, students in the Geometry in Construction class at Rapid City High School can try out excavator and loader simulators, thanks to a partnership with The AGC (Associated General Contractors) of South Dakota.
"We've been using these for training now for three years," said Lindsay Willits, director of marketing and member services. "It's a way to get the younger generation thinking about the construction trades as a career because it's like a video game."
A large chair with joysticks like control sticks in a real-life heavy dirt digger jostles students as they control the machine on the animated screen, clawing up and dumping dirt into a truck. Points for "dirt loaded" is kept.
Senior Ricky Jackson agreed he and his classmates were having fun.
"We've got a little competition running between us," said Jackson.
Willits said there is a shortage of workers, especially in the skilled trades, in South Dakota.
"We represent over 100 general contractor members, and I don't know a one who isn't hiring," Willits said.