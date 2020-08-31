Impeachment hearing set for OST president accused of inappropriate contact with teen

Robert Ecoffey, chief of the Oglala Sioux police, said he can't comment on whether the 18-year-old has also filed a criminal complaint.

Bear Runner did not return messages asking for comment.

The complaint

The Journal obtained a copy of the complaint that redacted the names of the 18-year-old and his father. The father wrote that he sent the secretary a copy of the allegations his son made in a Facebook post. The Journal has seen the post but is not naming the son since he is an alleged victim of sexual misconduct.

The father accused Bear Runner — who is in his 30s — of grooming his 17-year-old son by contacting him over social media and once rubbing his thigh. The father said Bear Runner groomed his son in order to prepare him for inappropriate sexual touching in a motel room once his son turned 18.

The father said his son delayed sharing what happened to him when he was 17 because he only recently gained the confidence to speak up after attending therapy. He will be available to testify at the hearing.