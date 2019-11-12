An impeachment hearing will be held later this month after three women accused the vice president of the Oglala Sioux Tribe of creating an abusive work environment.
The former employees of Darla Black said she called and texted them late at night, spoke to them in a rude way, made them do non-work related errands and falsely accused them of being bad workers.
The Journal asked Black if she agrees that she did these things and if so, if she thinks they are abusive or impeachable offenses. Black said she would wait to comment on the accusations until her hearing, when she will have her right to due process.
Black said the complaints and her response will "speak for themselves in regards to this entire issue."
"I have a right to be heard and I will be heard," she added.
Black ousted the incumbent vice president in 2016 and won a second term in 2018, according to Journal archives. After serving in the military, Black said, she's spent the last 38 years working for tribal law enforcement, the judicial system and now in the executive branch.
The impeachment hearing is set for 10 a.m on Nov. 25, according to a letter Black posted to her public Facebook page. Black will be ousted if two-thirds of the 21-member tribal council agrees to impeach her.
The meeting will be overseen by special judge Paula Langworthy, said Attorney General Scott James, and held at the Prairie Wind Casino, said spokeswoman Karin Eagle.
Secretary Jennifer Spotted Bear, who's overseeing the impeachment process, did not immediately return phone calls asking for details on the hearing's procedures. But Black said the hearing will be open to public and she and her accusers will be able to testify and answer questions from the council members. She said the vote will occur during a private executive session.
The impeachment hearing comes after a majority of council members voted Oct. 29 to suspend Black with pay after receiving four complaints from three of Black's former employees. Eleven members voted for the suspension, six voted against it, two did not attend the meeting, one abstained and one did not vote, according to another letter Black posted.
Black also posted copies of the complaints to her Facebook page.
"I feel that I owe it to the people to be transparent about this entire issue," she told the Journal.
One former employee said Black "demeaned and verbally abused me on a regular basis" when she worked as her administrative assistant from late November 2017 until January 2019.
The woman said Black would call her as late as 10 p.m, text her in the middle of the night, and make her use her personal vehicle to drop off Black's dry cleaning in Rapid City and pick up her grandchildren from the bus stop.
She said she twice temporarily resigned from her position due to the abuse and met with Black to discuss how they can get along before returning to the job. The woman said she was fired after Black falsely accused her of abusing prescription medication.
The second woman said she began working for Black on August 19 and wrote about her exciting new job on Facebook. She said several former employees soon sent her warning messages about her new boss.
She repeated concerns about late-night communication and said Black blamed people for things they didn't do, made workers cry by talking to them in a harsh way, pressured her to stay at work the day her aunt died and inappropriately talked about needing a girlfriend.
"It makes work stressful and we are literally walking on eggshells and the stress is getting to me psychically. I can't sleep and I am constantly sick," the woman wrote. "I voted for her and to witness this woman who was once a role model to me treat people so bad genuinely upset me."
The woman said she was fired Oct. 28 after falsely being accused of attendance and work issues.
The third woman said Black began bullying her after she became executive secretary on Sept. 16.
She said Black once yelled at her and called her a "bad secretary" in front of other people, questioned whether a family emergency was real or an excuse to get out of work, threatened to withhold her pay and made her run non-work-related errands.
Both she and the second woman said Black works to stop missing and murdered indigenous women and to strengthen the Violence Against Women Act, but is abusing women in her own office. She said they went to the Employee Assistance Program to find solutions, but the woman they met with said she wouldn't do anything since Black is her cousin.