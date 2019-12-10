Shots fired; three arrested
SIOUX FALLS — Three people have been arrested after one of them fired a gun at a Sioux Falls hotel, according to police.
Officers were called to the RedRock Inn Sunday about 9:30 p.m. where investigators determined a man had fired a gun at another person and his dog and then ran into one of the hotel rooms.
Rooms were evacuated as officers tried to get the man to surrender. A man and woman who came out of the room were arrested. The gunman initially refused to come out and the SWAT team was summoned. The man later surrendered.
There are no reports of injuries.
Federal challenge being heard
ABERDEEN — A federal trial challenging a state law that will require petition circulators to register is getting underway in Aberdeen.
The lawsuit, filed by the grassroots organization SD Voice, seeks an injunction to stop the law from taking effect next July. It requires petition circulators to apply with the secretary of state for an identification number and be included in a directory.
SD Voice says the law is unconstitutional. The plaintiffs say the law places additional restrictions on ballot measures, but makes no changes to the process related to candidates, candidate committees, political action committees or political parties, according Aberdeen American News.
Judge Charles B. Kornmann will rule after hearing the evidence. Kornman could make his decision Monday or issue a written ruling later.
-- Journal staff and Associated Press