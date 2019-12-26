Weather may cause travel problems
People headed back home from the Christmas holiday in South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa could be delayed by the coming weather system.
The National Weather Service issued winter storm watches Thursday for much of South Dakota, western Nebraska and is warning Iowa travelers about the potential for icy roadways and heavy rain.
Snowfall ranging up to 6 or even 8 inches has been forecast for most of South Dakota — south and east of the Black Hills area — and the western two-thirds of Nebraska, starting late Friday afternoon and ending early Sunday. Storm winds could gust up to 45 mph, adding to the difficulty of maintaining vehicle control on slick highways and streets.
Freezing rain is expected to fall starting Friday night across west-central and northern Iowa, the weather service said. Rainfall of up to 1.5 inches is forecast for most the state.
Hoffman joins Open Meeting panel
PIERRE | South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg appointed Turner County State's Attorney Katelynn Hoffman to a spot on the Open Meetings Commission on Thursday.
Ravnsborg made the appointment after Aurora County State's Attorney John Steele retired and left the commission. The Open Meetings Commission consists of five state's attorneys who oversee South Dakota's open meetings laws. The state requires "official meetings" by government bodies to be open and accessibly to the public.
Hoffman became a state's attorney in 2016 after working as a deputy state's attorney.
In a statement, Ravnsborg said of Hoffman, "I have no doubt that she will apply her knowledge and experience to this new role on an already strong commission."
Wyoming unemployment decreases
CHEYENNE, Wyo. | Wyoming's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell slightly from 3.8% in October to 3.7% in November, the state said.
The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported the new figures Monday.
The U.S. unemployment rate at the time of the report was 3.5%, the department said.
Wyoming's unemployment rate for November 2019 was lower than its November 2018 level of 4.1%, the state said.
Seasonally adjusted employment of Wyoming residents increased from October to November, rising by an estimated 1,309 individuals, or 0.5%.
From November 2018 to November 2019, unemployment rates fell in 17 counties, rose in three counties and remained unchanged in three counties, the state said.
The largest unemployment rate decreases were in Teton, Weston, Fremont, and Campbell counties. Slight increases were seen in Goshen, Niobrara and Sublette counties.
Most county unemployment rates followed a normal seasonal pattern and increased from October to November.
Wyoming unemployment often rises in November as colder weather brings seasonal job losses in leisure and hospitality, construction and professional and business services, officials said.
- Journal staff and wire reports