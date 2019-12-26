Weather may cause travel problems

People headed back home from the Christmas holiday in South Dakota, Nebraska and Iowa could be delayed by the coming weather system.

The National Weather Service issued winter storm watches Thursday for much of South Dakota, western Nebraska and is warning Iowa travelers about the potential for icy roadways and heavy rain.

Snowfall ranging up to 6 or even 8 inches has been forecast for most of South Dakota — south and east of the Black Hills area — and the western two-thirds of Nebraska, starting late Friday afternoon and ending early Sunday. Storm winds could gust up to 45 mph, adding to the difficulty of maintaining vehicle control on slick highways and streets.

Freezing rain is expected to fall starting Friday night across west-central and northern Iowa, the weather service said. Rainfall of up to 1.5 inches is forecast for most the state.

Hoffman joins Open Meeting panel

PIERRE | South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg appointed Turner County State's Attorney Katelynn Hoffman to a spot on the Open Meetings Commission on Thursday.