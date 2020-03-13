Courts issue health advisory
The 7th Judicial Circuit for Pennington, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties is asking citizens to stay away from court proceedings if they have symptoms of coughing, a fever or if there is belief that there has been exposure to COVID-19.
According to a press release, court appearances will be rescheduled for those who are ill, but the person must call the court clerk's office of each county to reschedule. In Pennington County, call 394-2570. In Custer County, call 673-4816. In Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties, call 745-5131.
Those persons needing to pay fines are encouraged to use the online payment system. Those needing to file for divorce, temporary protection orders and small claims cases, forms are available online.
For jurors reporting for jury duty, check the online system or call-in system before reporting to verify the need to appear.
Deadwood St. Patrick's Day canceled, altered
Deadwood’s St. Paddy’s Parade on Saturday, March 14 has been canceled.
Deadwood’s annual pub crawl on Saturday, March has already been adjusted so revelers will not be part of large groups. Visitors will go place to place on their own. The official St. Paddy’s DJ at the Silverado Franklin on Saturday night has been canceled as well.
Lakota bison program rescheduled
A program at Wind Cave National Park by Lakota speaker Darrell Red Cloud has been rescheduled for Saturday, April 18, at 2 p.m.
The one-hour talk originally scheduled for Saturday is postponed due to a winter storm expected to impact travel and road conditions at the park and throughout the Black Hills region.
Bluegrass fundraiser set for Sunday
The Black Hills Bluegrass Association is presenting the 17th annual March Unplugged Musical Performance Showcase (MUMPS) from 2-8 p.m. March 15 On Common Ground in Rapid City. Tickets are $15 general admission; $12 for Bluegrass Association members, and children younger than 12 are admitted free. This is a fundraiser for the Black Hills Bluegrass Festival.
MUMPS features some of the finest acoustic and bluegrass performers in the area. All musicians donate their time and talents. Music ranges from bluegrass, folk, Americana, country and Celtic to original compositions. Snacks and beverages will be available during the performances.
Concert schedule:
2-2:30 p.m. String Tied (Hank and Marianne Fridell, Allen Biesman and Ken Amerson)
2:35-2:55 p.m. Kimberly Kaye performing classic country, guitar, banjo and mandolin
3-3:30 p.m. Stringbean Svenson Family (Stringbean, Sally and Neal)
3:30-3:55 p.m. Pegie Douglas and Ken Amerson performing Guitar and vocals, country, bluegrass, folk.
4-4:30 p.m. Buffalo Grass (a variety of music by Kim Plender with Pete, Katie, Greg and Mark)
4:35-4:55 p.m. Lessons Learned (Floyd and Connie Gorsuch playing guitar with keyboard or mandolin)
5-5:30 p.m. Cambria String Band (banjo player Larry Roetzel and friends)
5:35-5:55 p.m. Bruce Neubert and Mark McFarland (guitar duo performing well-known guitar classics)
6-6:30 p.m. Morning Dew (fiddling sisters Amelia and Adelaide accompanied by Dad on guitar)
6:35-6:55 p.m. Wes Wooley (guitar and vocals)
7-7:30 p.m. Bob, Mike and Enya (guitar, mandolin, fiddle trio performing folk and celtic tunes)
7:35-8 p.m. James Van Nuys (guitar and vocals performing blues and more)