Courts issue health advisory

The 7th Judicial Circuit for Pennington, Custer, Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties is asking citizens to stay away from court proceedings if they have symptoms of coughing, a fever or if there is belief that there has been exposure to COVID-19.

According to a press release, court appearances will be rescheduled for those who are ill, but the person must call the court clerk's office of each county to reschedule. In Pennington County, call 394-2570. In Custer County, call 673-4816. In Fall River and Oglala Lakota counties, call 745-5131.

Those persons needing to pay fines are encouraged to use the online payment system. Those needing to file for divorce, temporary protection orders and small claims cases, forms are available online.

For jurors reporting for jury duty, check the online system or call-in system before reporting to verify the need to appear.

Deadwood St. Patrick's Day canceled, altered

Deadwood’s St. Paddy’s Parade on Saturday, March 14 has been canceled.