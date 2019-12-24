Tour original governor's mansion
Special Christmas season open houses and events continue at the original South Dakota governor's mansion, 3777 Anderson Road off Highway 44.
Open houses and activities will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and Dec. 28. Admission is free. Tour the parade of Christmas trees in the mansion and event center. The trees have been provided by nonprofit groups including The Hope Center, Habitat for Humanity, and Freedom’s Journey.
There will be horse-drawn hayrides, a live nativity, live music, homemade cookies and cocoa, and much more. For more information, go to landmarkcommunity.church.
Sanford program to assist jobless
SIOUX FALLS — Sanford Health has launched a new pilot program to attract employees who have been out of the workforce for some time.
The program it calls “returnship” is aimed at finding enough employees in a region where unemployment is low. Current positions are in marketing and communications, finances and human resources, all based in Sioux Falls.
The 12-week program comes with extra mentoring and coaching.
"I think it kind of gives both sides of the equation a chance to try things out," said Brad Schoenfelder, a senior executive director.
Schoenfelder described the ideal returnship candidate as someone out of the workforce for 24 months or longer and a degreed professional with an established work history, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Companies pay off lunch debt
PIERRE — Two South Dakota companies have paid off all lunch debt in the Pierre School District.
Karber Construction and American Trust Insurance have eliminated a negative balance of about $2,300 in students' meal accounts.
Mandy Karber says that as a small business, they were simply looking for a way to give back. She says it's typical of the Pierre community where there are a lot of people willing to help out, according to the Argus Leader.
American Trust Insurance says it raised about $1,000 with an employee giving campaign.
District business manager Darla Mayer says school officials are grateful for the generous individuals and businesses.
