Tour original governor's mansion

Special Christmas season open houses and events continue at the original South Dakota governor's mansion, 3777 Anderson Road off Highway 44.

Open houses and activities will take place from 6-8:30 p.m. Dec. 27 and Dec. 28. Admission is free. Tour the parade of Christmas trees in the mansion and event center. The trees have been provided by nonprofit groups including The Hope Center, Habitat for Humanity, and Freedom’s Journey.

There will be horse-drawn hayrides, a live nativity, live music, homemade cookies and cocoa, and much more. For more information, go to landmarkcommunity.church.

Sanford program to assist jobless

SIOUX FALLS — Sanford Health has launched a new pilot program to attract employees who have been out of the workforce for some time.

The program it calls “returnship” is aimed at finding enough employees in a region where unemployment is low. Current positions are in marketing and communications, finances and human resources, all based in Sioux Falls.

The 12-week program comes with extra mentoring and coaching.