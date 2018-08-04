No one seems to know the root of the name, "Rubber Check Race."
"I think it's from Nebraska," said former Fall River County Fair board member, Don Andersen, of Dewey, who stood by the railing. "Our game came over from someone in Chadron about fifteen years ago."
"I have no idea," said Dave Koupal, an area rancher, sitting in the grandstand hours before the adult race, watching kids jump around in gunnysacks for the Ag Olympics.
The annual Rubber Check Race on Thursday is a highlight for the county fair held in Edgemont. After the day's 93-degree temps burn off and following the free pork-loin sandwich dinner, boys in boots and spurs and girls carrying purple shaved ice run down the aisles of the grandstand already packed with adults. One man in blue overalls and an Antique Tractor baseball cap has been waiting all afternoon in the front row.
"The fair in Fall River County is much wilder," said Randy Pence, of Oelrichs. "Custer is practically suburbia, anymore."
"It's cheap entertainment," said his wife, Donna, a former school teacher who sits in the front row. "We've been coming to the fair since 1978."
The Rubber Check Race is an obstacle course. It used to be all menfolk, but two adventurous women will participate Thursday night. Racers form teams and pick rusty rings up with a Bobcat and dump them into a bucket. Then two members — one in a wheelbarrow, another pushing — weave between poles. The rider races around the rodeo ring and plops down unceremoniously onto an inner tube, at which point another team member (on horseback) giddy-ups and drags the rider behind the horse across the dusty track. Finally, the baton is handed to a team member (often shirtless) who dives through tractor tires with firehose spray and sprints down the track in front of the cheering grandstand to climb a rope dangling from the elevated loader of a red tractor and slam a bell.
"It's a bit of agility and a bit of speed," said Brad Grill, an area rancher and teammate of Koupal's.
"We're the oldest guys out there," said Koupal, black sunglasses shading his eyes.
"I told my wife I've got two more years," said Grill, who is hydrating before the event.
Cowboys perch on the gates, as the organizers hold a "Calcutta" (an open-bid process where audience members throw out over $200 on each of the six teams).
"Sold!" yells a man in a tan cowboy hat, pointing to the crowd. Four AmeriCorps NCCC members, in black boots and tucked-in beige T-shirts, assist on the pit.
Ariel Flowers, from Columbia, South Carolina, just graduated high school and hasn't spent much time around skid-steers. She seems surprised, but pleased her AmeriCorps assignment includes a "rubber check race."
"If you just wear a big smile, people respond positively."
American flag cowboy hats and "Get 'R Done" paraphernalia cloak some in the audience. Neighbors say hello, and young men — the studs in this event — preen.
"How many years you guys won in a row?" asked the emcee.
One of the Border Boys, returning champs, nonchalantly holds up two fingers.
Tonight, they're going for their third.
The Fall River County Fair is over a century old, and this land to the south of the Black Hills can feel more like Wyoming. Trees provide little shade in the flatlands. Gravel fills the motel parking lots. Thursday, a storm moved across the muddy Cheyenne River farther north and a few ranches. The town's population was over 1,400 as recent as the 1980 Census, but now counts at 736.
Thursday, though, spirits are high. It's been a good year for ranchers, who use the wetter summers to bumper the dry ones. Three-dollar beers are going fast at the bar. In the commercial barn, before the race, prize cucumbers and jams rested on a long, wooden table. A man with a "Life. Liberty. Limited Government" banner — legislative candidate Gideon Oakes, in suspenders — talked to passersby.
"It's just good fun," said a mother of one of the 4-Hers, Mindy Rickenbach.
A man drops the orange flag, and the bobcats dig into the deep dirt with a mechanic squeal. Participants don't know the obstacle events, which change yearly. One skid loader turns quickly. Another team's machine — the Mad Cow Disease (sponsored by Stevens Automotive of Provo) — struggles picking up the rings. Then it flattens an orange cone; an AmeriCorps volunteer will re-position.
"Don't get too good at driving bobcat," heckles an audience member. "They might find you a job."
With three rounds, events need endurance. The horseman looping around barrels — and dragging a tuber — provides the most "oohs" from the crowd. One rider collides with the barrel. Many flip the inner tube, filling mouths with dust and scraping arms. One rider will woozily get up to pass off the baton. The rider — always leaning into the wind with his Stetson (though one of the women wears a baseball cap) brimming out — churns the horse with the passenger on a rope behind, kicking up plumes of dust.
"Now that's dust," comments an observer.
It's going to be a busy weekend in the Black Hills on this eve of the Sturgis Rally — with motorcyclists descending from around the country. But in Edgemont, things will stay mostly the same. Saturday morning is the parade. Then it's pig wrestling. Cowboy Church in on Sunday.
After two rounds, teams whittle down. It's Grill and Koupal's team versus the young guns, The Border Boys, who wear matching grey T-shirts.
The sun sets, throwing orange light onto football goal posts behind the fairgrounds. Bugs hover in the grass. But the crowd remains. A man wanders around with a plate of food. "I'm hungry," he calls to a friend.
"That'll balance out the beers," she whispers.
After the announcer thanks the sponsors, he calls out "It's our final round." The orange flag is dropped.
Grill and the Border Boys driver get the rings on the bobcat simultaneously, but Grill gets stuck in the mud. Both teams navigate the remaining obstacle course quickly, but the delay hurts Grill's team — the B Lazy T Ranch — as the runner for the Border Boys, shirtless and wet, races toward the rope.
"It's fair," Grill says later. "We flipped a coin. But one skid was worse than the other."
The night's big money goes, again, to the Border Boys. But there's still redemption for Grill and Koupal's team in the night's final event: the tug-o-war.
"It's all teamwork," Grill says. "You can be outweighed, but if you work together, you can do a lot."
Cowboy hats and denimed participants lean on the fence, awaiting the pairings. The teams draw straws.
"This is totally random," the emcee announces, eliciting laughter in the grandstand. "There is no collusion."
By night's end, Grill and Koupal's team will be the last standing, and Thursday night at the fair will come to a close. The emcee will wish everyone a safe ride home. The trucks will line-up to exit the fairgrounds under the metal gate reading "Welcome," and a motorcycle with Arizona plates will rumble past, headed north up into the Hills still miles off in the distance.