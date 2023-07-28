With temperatures continuing to soar into the 80s and 90s in the Black Hills, South Dakotans should protect more than their skin. Increased levels of ozone can cause “lung sunburns” or inflammation of the lining inside your lungs, which can affect anyone who spends time outdoors where ozone levels are high. “Lung sunburns” can severely affect individuals who are most sensitive to poor air quality.

The American Lung Association offers simple steps to protect yourself from “lung sunburn” during extreme heat.

Monitor air quality. Increased levels of ozone contributing to polluted air can lead to a “lung sunburn”, which is the inflammation of the lining inside your lungs that results from a chemical reaction with ozone. Symptoms of a lung sunburn include difficulty breathing and increased coughing, while long-term exposure risks include a higher chance of respiratory infections and premature death.

Do not exercise outdoors during extreme heat. It’s not just uncomfortable, it can be deadly.

Take steps to keep your body cool.

Drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated, even if you don’t feel thirsty.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing.

If you do not have working air conditioning in your home, locate air-conditioned spaces such as shopping malls, libraries, community centers, or other public buildings. Even a few hours spent in air conditioning can help your body stay cooler when you return home.

Electric fans may lend a false sense of comfort when temperatures reach 95 degrees or higher due to creating air flow, but they don’t reduce body temperature. This could increase your risk of heat-related illness. Take a cool shower or bath to cool your body temperature instead of relying on electric fans.

Keep your medications with you. If you know extreme weather is coming, make sure you have enough medication to last a few days. Contact your healthcare provider if your symptoms do not improve or become worrisome.

Ask for help. The American Lung Association Lung HelpLine at 1-800-LUNGUSA is staffed by nurses and respiratory therapists. The helpline is a free resource to answer questions about lung health – including how to protect yourself during extreme heat.

Help others. Check on elderly and vulnerable neighbors frequently to ensure their homes are safely cooled and vented.

Go to Lung.org/disaster for more information.