'In Pursuit with John Walsh' to air short segment on Serenity Dennard

Internationally known victims’ advocate John Walsh is aiding the search for Serenity Dennard. Information about the missing child will be featured today in an episode of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” on the Investigation Discovery network.
The 30-second clip shows photos of Serenity and briefly explains how and when she disappeared.
Serenity Dennard ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home near Rockerville on Feb. 3, 2019, and has been the subject of an extensive investigation and exhaustive searches of the rocky and forested area around the home between Keystone and Rockerville. The day she disappeared, the temperatures was near zero degrees.
At the time, Serenity was 9 years old, 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighed 96 pounds. The program notes that she may have been picked up by someone. Anyone with information that might help find Serenity can call 1-833-3-PURSUE, which is the “In Pursuit with John Walsh” tip line.
“In Pursuit with John Walsh” works with the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to select cases that are featured on the show. Information about Serenity Dennard came from NCMEC.
Full episodes of “In Pursuit with John Walsh” can be viewed at investigationdiscovery.com/tv-shows/in-pursuit-with-john-walsh/. Walsh also hosted “America’s Most Wanted,” a reality series that helped law enforcement capture more than 1,200 fugitives and brought home more than 50 missing children.
Meanwhile, efforts to locate Serenity are continuing locally. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Department conducted its most recent search for Serenity on Jan. 16 in an area that had not been searched previously, according to Kim Bloomenrader of the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. That search did not turn up any leads.
“We don’t currently have anything scheduled at this time for another search,” she said Tuesday. “We are, of course, still investigating and as leads come up, we do follow up on those. … We’re definitely not done looking for her.”
Bloomenrader anticipated more searches would be scheduled in the future when the weather improves.