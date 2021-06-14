Inappropriate items are being dumped at remote yard waste sites, city official says

An uptick in dumping inappropriate items is being reported by Rapid City officials at the remote yard waste sites at the Fitzgerald Stadium and West Boulevard North sites.
According to a news release, officials said the sites are for yard waste only and limited to residential use. The sites can also be used for disposal of recyclable and cardboard items.
The remote yard waste sites were opened to the public on April 1 and have been used annually by thousands of residents for collecting yard waste, tree branches and similar items. In recent weeks, there has been an increase in the dumping of household garbage, fencing, furniture, paints and other items.
"Unfortunately, this appears to be a major problem each summer for the Solid Waste Division," said Jancie Knight, Solid Waste community outreach coordinator. "Whether they are unaware or don’t care, when non-yard waste items are placed in the dumpsters or tossed outside the containers, it takes city staff away from their day-to-day duties to clean up these areas.
"The non-yard waste items must be hand-removed because they do not break down into compost and they can contaminate the entire yard waste load. This results in significant staff time spent pulling the contaminants out, sifting through the load and grinding it, prior to starting the composing process."
The Solid Waste Division recently posted a pair of videos on their Facebook page highlighting the issue.
Illegal dumping, whether at the city remote yard waste sites or within city limits, is against city ordinance and violators can be subject to a fine.
City officials said the facilities are for residential use only. Commercial entities disposing of large loads at the remote sites results in containers filling rapidly and increasing overflow dumping outside of the containers. All commercial and overly-large loads of yard waste should be taken to the city landfill, the news release said.
Knight said the green waste containers can fill up quickly and it takes staff 45 minutes per trip to remove and return bins from the locations. If bins are full, Knight said to wait a short period of time for new bins to arrive or take the yard waste to the landfill yard waste disposal site, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.