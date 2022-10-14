Inaugural 'Boxtoberfest' coming to Box Elder

'Tis the season for lederhosen and red-hued brews, and Box Elder is joining the fun.

The city will host the inaugural Boxtoberfest from 1-5 p.m. Saturday at Box Elder City Hall. As the first event of its kind in the city, the event will feature German games, food, live music and plenty of beer.

Festivities will include a cornhole tournament, a battle for the best-dressed lederhosen, a stein-holding contest and a keg-rolling competition. Festival-goers can also enjoy a live band, biergarten and a variety of local beers.

As Box Elder continues to grow, the introduction of its own Oktoberfest event is a continuation of the city’s transformation, said Box Elder Public Information Officer Matt Connor.

“Part of the city’s transformation includes a vibrant and walkable downtown district that will include unique restaurants and eateries that feature local Black Hills creations,” he said. “This event anticipates that realization.”

The city remains focused on bringing the community together, Connor said, and celebrating the unique character of the Black Hills, which includes “the beautiful fall scenery as well as a growing character of microbreweries.”

With the recent announcement of Box Elder’s own brewery coming next summer, Hairy Cow Brewing Company, the event will provide attendees a chance to sample Hairy Cow’s offerings, along with several other local breweries. The selection will include Lost Cabin Hefeweizen, Sturgis Okvemberfest, Crow Peak Harvest Ale, Jeremiah Johnson Honey Weizen, and New Belgium Voodoo Atomic Pumpkin.

The day’s schedule of events will begin with cornhole signup at 11:30 a.m., with the event beginning at noon. The cornhole tournament will have three categories: backyard ($10 signup), competition ($20 signup) and advanced ($40 signup). There will also be a “sit and go” tournament, and a 50/50 Airmail challenge.

The tournament is “bring your own partner” and “bring your own bags.” While the beer garden is only opened to those 21 and older, 18 and older attendees can participate in the cornhole tournament.

Boxtoberfest will officially kick off with the “tapping of the first keg” at 1 p.m., opening the biergarten and food truck. The band The Happy Wanderers will be playing from 1-4 p.m. Lederhosen and dirndl's best-dressed begins at 2 p.m., Masskrugstemmen Contest (stein-holding contest) at 2:30 p.m., and a keg-rolling contest at 3:30 p.m.

The event aims to bring the traditional characteristics of the German legacy of Oktberfest to Box Elder, Connor said, including a lederhosen dress-up contest that “is sure to have some memorable scenes.”

Depending on turnout and feedback, Connor said the city hopes to make the event an annual part of the city’s community engagement celebrating the seasons of the Black Hills.

Tickets for the event are $20, which includes an unlimited wrist band and a 5 oz. Boxtoberfest beer mug. Tickets can be purchased through a link on the city of Box Elder’s Facebook page, as well as at the door. Attendees must be 21 or older to enter the beer garden, and designated drivers receive free admission and free soda or water.