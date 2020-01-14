Inaugural Rapid City Youth City Council members take oath of office

The ballot vote for youth council secretary ended up in a tie, with Jocelyn Konechne and Rebecca Huang each receiving nine votes. Lehmann, acting as the city council liaison, cast the tie-breaking vote, with Konechne being named secretary.

Churchill, who is a junior at Stevens High School, said she was honored to be elected as chair.

“I’m very excited to lead the council as chair, and I’m excited to learn how to best lead in that role,” she said. “I hope to encourage young people to get out and be a part of government in their city and to just understand what’s going on inside government because it impacts all of us.”

Kokesh is also a junior at Stevens High School. She said she hopes the experience she gains by serving on the Rapid City Youth City Council will be beneficial to everyone.

“We want to be able to share the problems of youth today to try to help get youth voices in government,” Kokesh said. “The youth of today will be leading the government of tomorrow and we believe it is crucial to start learning now.”