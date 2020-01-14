Inaugural Rapid City Youth City Council members take oath of office

Eighteen youth from across Rapid City took the oath of office Tuesday night during the inaugural meeting of the Rapid City Youth City Council, starting a new chapter in cooperation, involvement and understanding of issues important to young people in city government.
The formation of the Rapid City Youth City Council was approved by the Rapid City Common Council at its Dec. 2 meeting.
According to Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender, city youth leaders approached him in mid-September about the possibility and worked with staff of the Rapid City Area Schools to formalize a proposal to establish the Youth City Council. As part of the resolution, the youth council will meet one Tuesday each month in City Council Chambers and would address issues relevant to youth in the community. Representatives from the youth council will also attend every Rapid City Common Council meeting.
During Tuesday’s inaugural meeting, Ward 4 City Council member Lance Lehmann, who serves as a liaison of the youth council, and City Council President Laura Armstrong assisted the new group in walking through the business of the day — including the election of officers.
In a unanimous vote, Hannah Churchill was elected as chair of the Youth City Council. Youth council members split on the election of vice chair. In a 13-5 ballot vote, Jordyn Kokesh was elected vice chair over Kiran Kelly.
The ballot vote for youth council secretary ended up in a tie, with Jocelyn Konechne and Rebecca Huang each receiving nine votes. Lehmann, acting as the city council liaison, cast the tie-breaking vote, with Konechne being named secretary.
Churchill, who is a junior at Stevens High School, said she was honored to be elected as chair.
“I’m very excited to lead the council as chair, and I’m excited to learn how to best lead in that role,” she said. “I hope to encourage young people to get out and be a part of government in their city and to just understand what’s going on inside government because it impacts all of us.”
Kokesh is also a junior at Stevens High School. She said she hopes the experience she gains by serving on the Rapid City Youth City Council will be beneficial to everyone.
“We want to be able to share the problems of youth today to try to help get youth voices in government,” Kokesh said. “The youth of today will be leading the government of tomorrow and we believe it is crucial to start learning now.”
The youth council is comprised of members in the ninth through 12th grade and between the ages of 14 and 18. Members sworn in for one-year terms on the youth council are Churchill, Huang, Sadie Colbeck, Hunter Herzog, Kwynn Morsching and Kaitlynn Wellman. Serving two-year terms on the council are Kokesh, Koneche, Kelly, Rylan Barnett, Grace Bradley, Grace Dodds, Victoria Lujan, Raleigh Lunderman, Peyton Swallow, Charlie Swann, Tusweca Taoniye L. Mendoza, and Elizabeth Wright.
"The Youth City Council will help stimulate interest among youth in our community and in city government," Allender said. "These young people are the future leaders of our community and why not introduce them to the tools of the government process and have them use those tools to consider issues that are important to them and learn the importance of civic engagement and community service."
Rapid City Teen Up Youth Engagement Coordinator for the Rapid City Area Schools, Kristin Kiner, was instrumental in the formation of the youth council. She said youth leaders are excited about the program.
"We are excited about creating this platform for students to share their voice, develop leadership skills and serve their community," Kiner said. "The Rapid City Youth Council will be mutually beneficial to the students and our community."