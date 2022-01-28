Inaugural Rodeo Rapid City at Summit Arena kicks off with Xtreme Bulls

Forty-five years after first bringing a winter rodeo extravaganza to Rapid City, Sutton Rodeo’s Rodeo Rapid City (formerly named the Black Hills Stock Show Rodeo) opened a new chapter on Friday night as the historic rodeo made an initial appearance The Monument’s Summit Arena.

And it did so with a bang, as the chutes opened on 2,000-pound, rip-snorting, rank bulls, and 40 of professional rodeo's best bull riders took center stage in an Xtreme Bulls Tour event, a fan favorite that traditionally draws the largest crowd of the rodeo.

When the dust settled and the near-capacity crowd quieted, Riker Carter, a 29-year-old cowboy from Stone, Idaho, claimed the first ever Summit Arena gold buckle, recording an 87-point ride aboard Sutton Rodeo’s Rock N Roll Fantasy, a win made more impressive given that Rapid City was Carter’s first PRCA bull riding event of the year.

“The season is just starting for me,” Carter said. “I’ve been hurt and I’ve been working, trying to heal up so this is the first PRCA event I’ve been to. The way this went it might get me going to try rodeoing a little harder.”

Excited at drawing Sutton’s NFR bull, Carter found the center quickly and then withstood the bull’s late duck to the left and away from his hand to complete the eight-second ride.

“Yes, sir I was, I was really excited after I saw the draw. I had watched him a couple of times and I saw him at the finals last year so I knew he was a good bull,” Carter said. “I usually have a problem with bulls that go away from my hand but that one set up just right for me and worked out right.”

Blaine Beaty, a 22-year-old, grabbed the early lead on the night posting an 86-point ride in the first section. Currently 20th in 2022 world standings, the second-place paycheck following a big payday at the Chase Hawk Rough Stock in Billings, Montana may vault the Deer Creek, Minnesota, bull rider into the top 15 in the very young rodeo season.

“I had no idea what he was so I came in here open-minded,” Beaty said. “He was all over the place there for a second, and then he came back around pretty good. He was away from my hand but that’s all right, I’ve got nice long arms and I get around all right as long as I get set up.”

Payton Dean Nelson (Smithfield, Utah, (85)) claimed third-place money while McLaughlin, South Dakota’s Chance Schott finished fourth (84.5) and D.J. LaFleur (Liberty, TX) rounded out the top five.

Schott’s ride was the best effort from the six-man South Dakota contingent on hand, though Joe Bertus (Avon) and Corey Maier (Timber Lake) covered also, turning in 79- and 74-point rides, respectively.

Current world leader Josh Frost, the winner of the Xtreme Bulls Rapid City last year, wasn’t as fortunate, as the Utah cowboy was spun off early by Muddy Creek Rodeo’s Let ‘Em Go. Frost perhaps fell victim to the law of averages as Frost came in on a real hot streak having won the average at the NFR, the National Western Stock Show in Denver and a Cinch Rough Stock event in Sioux City, Iowa, last weekend.

“Rapid City is one of the first big rodeos of the year,” Frost said. “It’s a little hard to get to up here but all of the cowboys go out of their way to make it to Rapid City because they have great prize money. And a win here can really set you up for the rest of the season.”

All in all, Friday night’s Xtreme Bulls outing, and the huge crowd on hand to witness, were an excellent opening act for Rodeo Rapid City, said Xtreme Bulls tour director Fred Boettcher.

“If you go back in the history of Xtreme Bulls, the Sutton family and Rapid City have been on board from way back and it’s become a mainstay here,” Boettcher said. “I’m extremely happy to come here to a rodeo that is a (four-time) Large Indoor of the Year winner. And it’s really an honor to break in this brand new building. This is bull riding country and bronc riding country, too. This event is a great rodeo with great fans. South Dakota really has it going on when it comes to rodeo.”

Rodeo Rapid City continues at 7:30 p.m. Saturday with an Xtreme Bronc event which typically attracts the PRCA’s top bronc riders.

