Incumbents maintain seats in District 27

Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday for the November midterm elections and results came in after midnight.

In District 27, voters chose between four candidates for two seats in the House and two candidates for the one Senate seat. House candidates included incumbents Rep. Peri Pourier and Rep. Liz May and challengers Norma Rendon and Bud May. Senate candidates include incumbent Sen. Red Dawn Foster and challenger David Jones.

There were 10,596 votes in the House and 6,178 votes in the Senate race.

House

Peri Pourier — 3,069 votes — 29% of votes

Norma Rendon — 2,350 votes — 22% of votes

Liz May — 2,830 votes — 27% of votes

May said she is concerned about bringing relief to the middle part of the state and its taxpayers, high grocery bills and inflation. Pourier did not return calls for comment.

Bud May — 2,347 votes — 22% of votes

Senate

Red Dawn Foster — 3,179 votes — 51.46% of votes

Foster won the election Tuesday night with just 180 more votes than her opponent. She said she knew it would be a tough race and didn't take it for granted.

"It was an important win, not just for our district, but for Indian country," Foster said. "There seems to be a shift in Indian policy that is giving states more power over tribes, and I think that it's more important than ever to have Native legislators who understand and uphold tribal sovereignty and can bring that perspective to the state when we're looking at a lot of changes and potential changes of federal Indian law."

David Jones — 2,999 votes — 48.54% of votes

Journal reporters Shalom Baer Gee and Siandhara Bonnet contributed to this report.