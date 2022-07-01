Independence Day events abound at Mount Rushmore

Visitors to Mount Rushmore National Memorial on Sunday and Monday will have the opportunity to experience a variety of educational programs, patriotic tributes and musical entertainment in celebration of Independence Day.

Planned events include presidential re-enactors representing the four presidents on the sculpture: George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, and Theodore Roosevelt. The re-enactors will kick-off the park’s celebration at 9:30 a.m. Sunday with an in-character news conference in the Carvers’ Marketplace. Visitors are encouraged to bring questions for the presidents to the event.

At scheduled times, the presidential re-enactors will give presentations, sign autographs and mingle with visitors on the Memorial grounds. Also performing throughout the day will be internationally renowned hoop dancer Jasmine Pickner-Bell, Native American flutist and storyteller Sequoia Crosswhite and Native American storyteller Darrell Red Cloud.

Sunday's events will culminate with a special evening program beginning at 6:15 p.m. featuring the U.S. Air Force Heartland of America band from Omaha, Nebraska, performing two shows at 6:15 p.m. and 8:15 p.m.

The Ellsworth Air Force Base Honor Guard will assist the Flag Folding Ceremony and Retreat; Col. Derek Oakley, commander of the 28th Operations Group, will give an address; and the Lakota Flag Song will be performed by Darrell Red Cloud.

Monday events

The Spirit of Liberty Foundation will present the inaugural “Celebrate America” ceremony beginning at 6:45 a.m. July 4 at Mount Rushmore National Memorial in Keystone.

The ceremony will include the foundation’s iconic America’s Freedom Bell and the rare, original stone edition of the Declaration of Independence.

“A Fourth of July celebration at a national shrine is the perfect opportunity to focus on what makes our country so special while simultaneously bringing us together,” said Richard Rovsek, chairman, Spirit of Liberty Foundation based in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif. “In these polarized times, we should all remember what unites us, makes us Americans, and pay tribute to the Declaration of Independence, which is our nation’s birth certificate.”

The “Celebrate America” ceremony will include the dramatic participation of leading Presidential re-enactors – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt. These four presidential giants, sculpted on Mount Rushmore, represent the best traditions of American leadership. The re-enactors will sign their names on a large replica copy of the Declaration of Independence, a symbolic salute to our democratic traditions.

An avid student of American history, Rovsek participated in America’s bicentennial in 1976 by creating President Gerald Ford’s personal gift to dignitaries. In recognition of the nation’s fast-approaching 250th anniversary celebration (in 2026), Rovsek is initiating a tradition of celebrating America’s birthday at historic sites throughout the country. He worked with the National Parks Service to obtain a permit for the event at Mount Rushmore.

“Our country is becoming more and more fragmented,” Rovsek said. “We thought it was important to our nation’s psyche to create “Celebrate America” to bring the country together.”

The July 4 event at Mount Rushmore celebration agenda will include the following:

• The Pledge of Allegiance

• The chaplain’s prayer

• Reading of the Declaration of Independence by 10 everyday American heroes – a veteran, police officer, firefighter, first responders, doctor, nurse, truck driver and teacher

• Recitation by Girl and Boy Scouts of the names of each of the 57 signers of the Declaration and the states they represented

• Ringing of the Freedom Bell by veterans of each branch of the military as signers’ names are read

• Recitation of the First Amendment, adopted in 1791, consecrating our nation’s solemn guarantee of freedom of speech, assembly and religion.

Other special features will be incorporated into the ceremony, including statements from the leaders of all branches of the U.S. military. In addition, the “America’s Heroes Flag” will be unfurled at the ceremony. This includes all six flags from each military branch (Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force, Space Force and Coast Guard) plus the National Guard Flag, and importantly the POW/MIA Flag, that will be sewn together to symbolically bring America together. This unique work of art features a collection of over 100 powerful images of our Armed Forces from 1776 to the present date.

Daytime visitors to Mount Rushmore can enjoy the presidential re-enactors, Native American performers and the traditional Evening Lighting Ceremony.

Visitors wishing to avoid the busiest times are encouraged to visit the park before 10 a.m.

There is no fee to visit the Memorial, however the $10 parking fee will be in effect. Active duty military personnel will park for free and parking for seniors is half price. Keep the parking receipt as it is valid for one year of parking.

For a complete listing of the 2022 Independence Day schedule of events please visit Mount Rushmore National Memorial’s official website.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0