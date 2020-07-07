Independence Day weekend fire calls higher than usual for Rapid City

"The personnel were assigned to medical operations at the monument and provided emergency medical services for the event," Bussell said. "Their day began at around 5 a.m., with some members not returning until after 2 a.m."

Saturday, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to 76 calls, of which 17 were fires.

Bussell said there were eight grass fires, six dumpster fires and two mutual aid responses outside of Rapid City. Fifteen of the 17 fires occurred between the hours of 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.

July 4

"Just after 11 p.m., Stations 1, 2, 3 and 7 responded to a report of a vegetation fire threatening an apartment building at 222 Anamosa Street," Bussell said. "When firefighters arrived, the front lawn of the apartment was on fire and had extended into a juniper tree. Flames were impinging on the building with an ember shower blanketing the roof."