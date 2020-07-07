Independence Day weekend fire calls higher than usual for Rapid City

The Rapid City Fire Department experienced a higher than usual call volume during the Independence Day weekend, responding to a total of 204 total calls for service, Fire Department spokesman Jim Bussell said Tuesday.
In a blog post, Bussell said those calls included 25 separate fires between Friday morning and Monday morning.
"Of those, 10 fires occurred in dumpsters while 11 were grass and/or vegetation fires," Bussell said. "One grass fire and one dumpster fire impacted structures causing minor damage to the building before firefighters extinguished them."
Bussell said the amount of calls for service for the 2020 Independence Day-related calls were higher than the previous four years, but that isn't uncommon when the holiday falls on a weekend.
"It's tough to compare the call volume during this year's holiday to years past," he said. "The Fourth of July weekend truly fell on a weekend this year with the holiday falling during the week in the last four years."
Friday, the fire department answered 76 calls for service, with five actual fires, Bussell said. Two of the calls were grass fires and three were for dumpster fires. Both the grass fires were in the Rapid Valley area, and are suspected to have been caused by fireworks, Bussell said.
The Rapid City Fire Department also sent 10 personnel to help provide support for the Friday fireworks at Mount Rushmore.
"The personnel were assigned to medical operations at the monument and provided emergency medical services for the event," Bussell said. "Their day began at around 5 a.m., with some members not returning until after 2 a.m."
Saturday, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to 76 calls, of which 17 were fires.
Bussell said there were eight grass fires, six dumpster fires and two mutual aid responses outside of Rapid City. Fifteen of the 17 fires occurred between the hours of 9 p.m. Saturday and 3 a.m. Sunday.
July 4
B-Shift crews responded to 76 calls for service on Independence Day. Of those 76 calls, 17 were fires including eight grass fires, six dumpster fires, and two mutual aid responses for structure fires outside of the city. Fifteen fires occurred between the hours of 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.
"Just after 11 p.m., Stations 1, 2, 3 and 7 responded to a report of a vegetation fire threatening an apartment building at 222 Anamosa Street," Bussell said. "When firefighters arrived, the front lawn of the apartment was on fire and had extended into a juniper tree. Flames were impinging on the building with an ember shower blanketing the roof."
Bussell said occupants inside of the building were unaware of the fire and were evacuated by members of the RCFD and Rapid City Police Department. No injuries were reported. Heat from the fire melted blinds in the window of one apartment.
Later Saturday night, Bussell said Stations 3 and 7 responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of Virginia Lane as automatic mutual aid to the North Haines Fire Department.
"The fire reached a third alarm before being controlled. Multiple structures and vehicles were damaged or destroyed and several other homes and vehicles were threatened," Bussell said. "This taxed resources already spread thin by high call volume and resources depleted by the holiday weekend."
Sunday saw a return to more normal call volume with 52 calls for service, Bussell said.
"While the volume of calls remained more toward normal, a number of the calls were high intensity incidents that further stressed a physically and emotionally tired force," he said.
The Fire Department responded to three fires between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m. Sunday. The lone structure fire was a mutual aid response to the Black Hawk Fire Department area that was reportedly the result of a lightning strike, Bussell said.
The largest event of the day was a water rescue call in Rapid Creek near Legacy Commons, Bussell said.
The fire department and Rapid City Police Department rescued a female from the rising and swiftly-moving waters. Bussell said the victim was transported to Monument Health–Rapid City Hospital for evaluation.
Bussell said the biggest concern was the amount of dumpster fires the department responded to. In all of 2019, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to 11 dumpster fires. Bussell said in 2020, there have been 16 dumpster fires, just since April 1.
"Setting fire to dumpsters can be a sign of bigger problems such as behavioral issues or a mental health crisis," Bussell said. "Those that set these fires often escalate their fire-setting behavior which can be a threat to the safety of the community.
"Our Fire and Life Safety Division reports that there is surveillance video of some of these fires being intentionally set. We are currently working with the public and law enforcement to identify these individuals and hold them accountable and get them the mental health services that they may need."
Contact Assistant Managing Editor Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.