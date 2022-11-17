 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
India Club celebrates Diwali Night Saturday

Diwali-at-Mines (copy)

The India Club will host a celebration to observe Diwali Night, a traditional event in India’s culture, on Saturday at South Dakota Mines. 

 Courtesy photo

The India Club at South Dakota Mines will host the 33rd annual celebration of Diwali Night on Saturday. This popular annual event includes cultural entertainment, food and a fireworks show. 

School of Mines’ India Club will open its Diwali celebration with a traditional lamp-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. followed by cultural performances. A fireworks display across from the Surbeck Center on the Mines campus begins at 6:30 p.m., followed by an authentic Indian dinner. The food is prepared by Indian students enrolled at Mines, aided by the Indian diaspora of Rapid City. Henna hand-painting stations and photo booths also will be available.

Diwali is one of the largest festivals in India, celebrating the “victory of light over darkness and knowledge over ignorance” across the subcontinent. Traditionally, the festival is marked with elaborate fairs, food preparations, prayers and gift-giving. The night is lit up with fireworks and houses are decked out with lamps and rangolis, welcoming wealth and prosperity into the household.

The local Diwali Night festival organizers thank the many local businesses and organizations who sponsor this all-ages event for the community.  

