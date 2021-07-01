Indian Boarding School Lands committee to provide update on efforts

The public will hear an update on the Indian Boarding School Lands committee's work Thursday.

The committee was tasked with developing a proposal to address the three parcels of land within Rapid City that could revert to the Department of the Interior if the city is found to be non-compliant with a 1948 act stating the land's use.

The Rapid City Council approved a resolution 9-1 in November 2020 that calls for a land substitution valued at $20 million.

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender told the Journal in early June that public presentations were on the way.