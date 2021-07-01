 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Indian Boarding School Lands committee to provide update on efforts
alert top story

Indian Boarding School Lands committee to provide update on efforts

{{featured_button_text}}
Rapid City Hall

Rapid City Hall 

 Grace Pritchett Journal staff

The public will hear an update on the Indian Boarding School Lands committee's work Thursday.

The committee was tasked with developing a proposal to address the three parcels of land within Rapid City that could revert to the Department of the Interior if the city is found to be non-compliant with a 1948 act stating the land's use.

The Rapid City Council approved a resolution 9-1 in November 2020 that calls for a land substitution valued at $20 million.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender told the Journal in early June that public presentations were on the way.

He said the city could fulfill the obligation with money, land, other assets or a combination. The proposal does not address whether there was an inappropriate transfer of land but rather the taking of 1,400 acres of tribal land from West Rapid City.

The presentation will be the first of two hosted by the committee. The public will be able to ask questions and provide input and feedback on the proposal. Allender is expected to attend the meeting.

The meeting will be live-streamed by the city. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Journey Museum Theater.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Harry and William put feud aside, unveil Princess Diana statue

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for June 26
Local

Your Two Cents for June 26

Calling the police to report illegal fireworks is about as effective as using a screen door on a submarine to keep the water out.

Your Two Cents for June 25
Local

Your Two Cents for June 25

It is an honor for Mayor Allender to be invited to the White House to share some of the many things which we do right in our community. Kudos …

Your Two Cents for June 29
Local

Your Two Cents for June 29

Our Mayor is a kind decent man who is trying to do what is best for the community. I hope he runs for governor South Dakota could use a leader…

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Groundbreaking at Passages

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News