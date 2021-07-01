Indian Boarding School Lands committee to provide update on efforts

The public will hear an update on the Indian Boarding School Lands committee's work Thursday.
The committee was tasked with developing a proposal to address the three parcels of land within Rapid City that could revert to the Department of the Interior if the city is found to be non-compliant with a 1948 act stating the land's use.
The Rapid City Council approved a resolution 9-1 in November 2020 that calls for a land substitution valued at $20 million.
Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender told the Journal in early June that public presentations were on the way.
He said the city could fulfill the obligation with money, land, other assets or a combination. The proposal does not address whether there was an inappropriate transfer of land but rather the taking of 1,400 acres of tribal land from West Rapid City.
The presentation will be the first of two hosted by the committee. The public will be able to ask questions and provide input and feedback on the proposal. Allender is expected to attend the meeting.
The meeting will be live-streamed by the city. The meeting will be at 6 p.m. Thursday at the Journey Museum Theater.
