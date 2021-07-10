Indian Boarding School Lands working group proposes apartments, community center

Members of the mayor's Indian Boarding School Lands working group proposed a community development group and an Indigenous community center at the first public update meeting Thursday.
Tatewin Means and Dr. Valeriah Big Eagle presented the the proposal dealing with the Indian Boarding School Lands and three parcels of land within the city that could revert to the Department of the Interior if the city is found to be non-compliant with a 1948 act addressing the land’s use.
The Rapid City Council voted 9-1 in November 2020 to pass a resolution that calls for a land substitution valued at $20 million.
Council member Pat Jones attended the meeting and questioned whether the Indian Boarding Schools Land group, an organization researching the children who died at the school from 1898-1933, has legal standing to bring the $20 million project forward.
“If this project were to go through 100% and this group representing the Native American people in Rapid City, some of them, representing the Native American people in Rapid City, the minute the ink is dry on the piece of paper, another group could come forward and ask for the same thing,” Jones said. “We have people in our community who believe terrorist acts are the way to communicate with us that we just saw over the weekend.”
Means said the only group with legal standing is the Department of the Interior, but the department showed support for a way for the city and the Native American community to resolve the issue concerning the three parcels together before getting involved.
Mayor Steve Allender said at its face this appears to be “a big fat legal issue” and the natural thing seems to be to send lawyers into the courtroom, but believes the outcome would be everyone disliking each other when they’re done.
He said it has to be understood that Jones’s question isn’t just from him and many will likely be asking the same thing. Allender said the more explanation they can give about the Department of the Interior the better.
After the meeting, Means said the Department of the Interior has been informed during the process and when the active measures started again. She said they’re on board.
The community development corporation and the Indigenous community center would be two nonprofits that would overlap in some form, although details have not yet been decided. She said the community development corporation would support and subsidize the community center.
Means said the plan for the community development corporation is to build four apartment buildings over 10 years. She said it won’t be social housing and won’t be geared toward low-income or Indigenous housing.
“This particular community development corporation is for housing that takes aim for middle-income tenants and creating a series of apartments that will generate this revenue,” she said.
Means said this is a long-term plan and an investment strategy. She said the city would contribute some operating costs toward the community center in its first 10 years while the apartment buildings are being built and becoming established.
After 10 years, the profit would be split 50% to the community center and 50% for the community development corporation.
Potential development sites include land south of Minnesota and west Fifth Street, LaCroix Links, east of the Journey Museum, state Highway 16 and Promise Road, north of the Sioux Addition or north of Mall Drive.
Big Eagle said the center would be a place for the youth and a safe place to reconnect Lakota well-being to character, ceremony, community, cultural awareness and identity.
“We know that historically when it comes to Rapid City Indian Boarding Schools, the residential boarding schools, part of that era was to strip us of our cultural identity,” she said. “The community center will also serve as a place where we can reconnect to our culture and to our identity so we can thrive as an Indigenous community.”
Big Eagle said that would not only benefit the Indigenous community but the Rapid City community as a whole.
She said a survey conducted by He Sapa Otipi, an organization working to bring the Indigenous community center to Rapid City, of 342 participants found that the preferred location for the center is in North Rapid City, downtown or along Rapid Creek.
Big Eagle said they know some of the ideas for locations for the community center aren’t possible, but these are the areas the group thought matched the survey.
Parcels include the Executive Golf Course, Old Prairie Market location, the former Family Thrift location on Omaha, Prior Rapid City Indian Boarding School Lands but particularly the Canyon Lake Senior Center, the Farmers Market on Omaha, Vikki Powers Memorial Park and surrounding parcels north of the Sioux Addition, the corner of Lacrosse and Omaha, the corner of Cambell and Omaha and Mother Butler.
Jones said he believes something needs to be done but “can’t move forward with it without knowing that the group that’s bringing it forward has legal standing, is endorsed by the tribes or whoever they say they’re representing, and can convince us that they are the group to bring this forward.”
Jones said he asked about standing in November during a city council meeting and it wasn’t answered “to my satisfaction.”
“I would love to see our relationships in Rapid City get better, they need to,” he said. “There’s a wonderful group of Native American people that live in Rapid City. I have good friends who are Native American people who live in Rapid City. A lot of our Native Americans that live in Rapid City get a black eye from some of the other activity that goes on. That is the heart of my concern, and I need to be convinced of that before I can vote to commit $20 million of city money for a project like this.”
Means said the Department of the Interior could revert the parcels back into the department’s control, if the city is found to be out of compliance with the act.
“That’s always the primary option, I guess, that’s on the table by the Department of the Interior, but as stated in that letter, they are very much in favor of the city working with the community to find a solution so we don’t uproot the individuals that are on those parcels, which would be the result if they were reverted,” Means said.
She said the group never claims to represent all Native American people within the community, but they do try to reach out to everyone they can through personal invitations, surveys and presentations.
Means said they’ve also reached out to tribal governments and treaty councils. She said they also have resolutions of support.
A second meeting will be scheduled for July before it formally comes before the Rapid City Council, but Allender said he expects it will be soon.
— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —