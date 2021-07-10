Indian Boarding School Lands working group proposes apartments, community center

Jones said he believes something needs to be done but “can’t move forward with it without knowing that the group that’s bringing it forward has legal standing, is endorsed by the tribes or whoever they say they’re representing, and can convince us that they are the group to bring this forward.”

Jones said he asked about standing in November during a city council meeting and it wasn’t answered “to my satisfaction.”

“I would love to see our relationships in Rapid City get better, they need to,” he said. “There’s a wonderful group of Native American people that live in Rapid City. I have good friends who are Native American people who live in Rapid City. A lot of our Native Americans that live in Rapid City get a black eye from some of the other activity that goes on. That is the heart of my concern, and I need to be convinced of that before I can vote to commit $20 million of city money for a project like this.”

Means said the Department of the Interior could revert the parcels back into the department’s control, if the city is found to be out of compliance with the act.