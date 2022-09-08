Indian Education Summit returns for first year in-person

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the South Dakota Indian Education Summit is being hosted in-person in Rapid City through Saturday.

The 19th annual summit's theme is Okolakicizel! Okolakiciyapi! or "Working together as one, for the betterment of all!" It is hosted at the Ramkota Convention Center in Rapid City by the South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations Office of Indian Education.

Director Fred Osborn said educators, administrators and various directors will meet to discuss the latest advances in Native American education. He said keynote and breakout session speakers will address a holistic approach to teaching Native American children.

He said speakers will be addressing trauma, especially generational trauma, and mental wellness.

"Our breakouts give tools to teachers to take back with them to the classroom," Osborn said.

He said it includes teaching Lakota start knowledge and entering a planetarium to teach it to students.

"We want our educators to come away from the conference with hard and fast tools to use in the classroom," Osborn said. "We're not just focusing on academic achievement but holistic wellness to the Native student."

He said the information is supplemented by vendors, which feature a variety of curriculum from the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings to wellness programs. There are also post-high school representatives, all of which to provide as much information in one consolidated place.

Although the summit began Thursday, it will continue Friday with a conversation on trauma from Dr. Darryl Tonemah and how to create sacred schooling from Dave Archambault Sr. and more.

Saturday, however, is free for youth and families. It includes interactive sessions, cultural learning and traditional games, some of which will be led by Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek.

"If people are thinking about coming to youth day, come visit, come try it out, come see what some of these Native educators have to offer," Osborn said.

Registration for the summit is still available on-site or online at bit.ly/ies22info