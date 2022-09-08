 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Indian Education Summit returns for first year in-person

  • 0

For the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, the South Dakota Indian Education Summit is being hosted in-person in Rapid City through Saturday.

The 19th annual summit's theme is Okolakicizel! Okolakiciyapi! or "Working together as one, for the betterment of all!" It is hosted at the Ramkota Convention Center in Rapid City by the South Dakota Department of Tribal Relations Office of Indian Education.

Director Fred Osborn said educators, administrators and various directors will meet to discuss the latest advances in Native American education. He said keynote and breakout session speakers will address a holistic approach to teaching Native American children.

He said speakers will be addressing trauma, especially generational trauma, and mental wellness.

"Our breakouts give tools to teachers to take back with them to the classroom," Osborn said.

People are also reading…

He said it includes teaching Lakota start knowledge and entering a planetarium to teach it to students.

"We want our educators to come away from the conference with hard and fast tools to use in the classroom," Osborn said. "We're not just focusing on academic achievement but holistic wellness to the Native student."

He said the information is supplemented by vendors, which feature a variety of curriculum from the Oceti Sakowin Essential Understandings to wellness programs. There are also post-high school representatives, all of which to provide as much information in one consolidated place.

Although the summit began Thursday, it will continue Friday with a conversation on trauma from Dr. Darryl Tonemah and how to create sacred schooling from Dave Archambault Sr. and more.

Saturday, however, is free for youth and families. It includes interactive sessions, cultural learning and traditional games, some of which will be led by Crow Creek Sioux Tribal Chairman Peter Lengkeek.

"If people are thinking about coming to youth day, come visit, come try it out, come see what some of these Native educators have to offer," Osborn said.

Registration for the summit is still available on-site or online at bit.ly/ies22info

Fred Osborn

Fred Osborn, director of the office of Indian Education in the state Department of Tribal Relations

 Courtesy Photo

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Your Two Cents for Sept. 3

Your Two Cents for Sept. 3

Most of us are deeply concerned about the growing number of violent acts taking place in the Rapid City area in recent months. To all concerne…

Watch Now: Related Video

Iraq: 300,000 displaced people remain in Duhok camps for a decade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News