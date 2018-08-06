HULETT, Wyo. | A Bloomfield, Ind., woman died Saturday in a motorcycle-sport utility vehicle collision near Hulett, Wyo.
Wyoming Highway Patrol identified the woman as Nancy Robinson, 54. According to the Highway Patrol, Robinson was traveling with a group of motorcycles east on U.S. 212/Haul Road. Just after 2 p.m., a 2005 Chevy Trailblazer was westbound, near milepost 18, waiting to make a left turn onto Little Missouri Road.
Authorities say the driver of the Trailblazer pulled out in front of the 2016 Harley Davidson Trike motorcycle Robinson was driving, and the motorcycle hit the right rear passenger door of the SUV.
Robinson died at the scene. She was not wearing a helmet, according to Highway Patrol.