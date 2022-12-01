Indigenous holiday gathering connects culture to community

On the outside, the 2022 Indigenous Arts, Crafts and Music Holiday Gathering scheduled for Sunday at Uptown Rapid mall in Rapid City might look like any other event, but the host said it’s so much more.

“What it’s about is showcasing the talent and the artistry right here in the community,” said Wambli Esta “Buddy” Jones, owner of Lil Gail’s. “We really got to take our community back one little bit at a time and represent our people.”

Jones agreed to the Journal’s interview request, something he said isn’t “really our cup of tea” because of the fine line between boasting and advertising. But it’s been a tough year for businesses, he said, and part of their goal is to maximize the profits for the artists in attendance.

“That trickles downhill,” Jones said. “[If] the businesses are doing bad, the middle class are struggling. If the middle class are struggling, the people at the bottom are struggling. So [it’s] to try to give them a boost and a little push, especially during the holidays.”

Jones grew up in North Rapid City and founded Lil Gail’s back in 2014. He runs the store at Uptown Rapid alongside his wife, Precious Spotted Tail. They also own the Spotted Tail's Siouxper Store on East North Street. They’re self-made, a point of very humble pride, Jones said. He said that they wear their hearts on their sleeves for both the business and the event itself.

Even the name, Lil Gail’s, is an homage to the people that shaped Jones into who he is today. “Lil,” for his grandmother, Lillian Poor Thunder, and “Gail’s,” for his mother, Gail Brush Breaker, both of whom have walked on.

“I try my best to keep their spirit alive,” he said. “Sometimes people don’t understand why it’s that name, but we gave it that energy back.”

With so many Indigenous people growing up in the city, Jones said some have lost their connection to families back home on the reservation. Others, he said, get into the culture late, and strive to participate in and preserve their culture.

Events like this, Jones said, help bring people together to show that true Indigenous culture is still here and thriving. He said cultural appropriation, where non-Native-owned businesses and artists attempt to adopt Native culture and sell non-authentic goods, is a big problem in the Black Hills.

Jones said the Indigenous Arts, Crafts and Music Holiday Gathering is an opportunity for authenticity — purchasing goods directly from Indigenous people and for the Native American community to thrive.

“They [non-Native businesses] don’t understand how important it is for the people within this community to be able to have access to the performing arts, music, traditional arts, you name it,” Jones said. “There’s so many talented people within our community that just don’t have the opportunity.”

The all-day event is set for Sunday at Uptown Rapid mall. The vendor fair starts at noon and runs until 6 p.m., with live music beginning at 3 p.m. An Indian taco feed is scheduled between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.