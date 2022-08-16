Indigenous-led water summit to focus on innovation, youth

The Mni Ki Wakan is not only the theme of the water summit but a responsibility to carry out for the LaPointe brothers.

Mni Ki Wakan co-convener Wakinyan LaPointe, Sicangu Lakota, said Mni Ki Wakan was announced at the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues in 2016 after seeing a great need for partnerships with other Indigenous peoples for a water summit that was Indigenous-led.

"All too often what we see out there in the world is that non-Indigenous peoples control the agenda on water," LaPointe said. "They're often setting the dialogues on water, forums on water and directing water rights in the way they see fit. Yet, Indigenous peoples are the original water stewards in the world."

The 2022 summit began Tuesday with keynotes from Dr. Kelsey Leonard, Shinnecock Indian Nation, and Dr. Crystal Tulley-Cordova, Navajo Nation. Wednesday, Victor Douville will be the keynote speaker with a youth panel after lunch.

He said the goal of the summit is to give Indigenous Peoples and youth a voice in the world community and across the nation to develop innovations that reflect Indigenous values and the Indigenous agenda.

"We don't do this work as individuals, we do it collectively," he said.

LaPointe said they bring together Indigenous partner organizations, water champions, advocates, researchers, tribal water resource departments and other actors to help develop the agenda and innovation moving forward.

He said what comes out of the summit guides their work.

"What we call on the world to do is to listen to Indigenous Peoples and youth here at the Mni Ki Wakan Summit," LaPointe said. "If we're talking about meaningful partnerships and decolonizing methodologies, then we call on these Western institutions to actually support Indigenous Peoples and youth and their water rights."

LaPointe's brother Thorne, a co-convener as well, said there will be a global water crisis and be one of the primary issues that will shape all issues.

"For us, we hope to use Indigenous knowledge and sciences, Indigenous human rights and treaty rights to stop these extractive industries, these corporations, these pipelines, these mining companies who are polluting our water," he said. "No society can organize itself without that vital resource, that life which gives us life."

Thorne said they have to continue to push for their rights because wherever Indigenous rights are protected and respected, the land and water rights are as well.

The theme for the summit this year is "Coming together for the future of water." LaPointe said too often in the western water sector there is isolation and silos.

"For Indigenous Peoples and youth, we're about collaboration, innovation and we're doing our process to make sure that happens in what we call Indigenous Innovation Circles where Indigenous Peoples and youth have the opportunity and the process and time to be able to talk about the future of water," he said.

LaPointe said many innovations came out of the summit, like calling for a global Indigenous Water Study, another summit, develop a project for Indigenous youth on water, developing a coordinating water body that could resource Indigenous initiatives and more.

He said all of that requires resources and funding, which is why they call on the global and national communities to support Indigenous Peoples.

Thorne said it's long overdue for Indigenous Peoples to be at the decision-making tables.

He said there is an emphasis on youth to think seven generations ahead, which is one of the founding principles of the summit.

"History tells us wherever the young people have gone in society, society usually follows them whether they like it or not," Thorne said. "It's youth have have been the primary drivers of great social and environmental change in the past, and it's the youth who have a lot of the power as well as new emerging energy, new emerging definitions, knowledge and programs, language of liberation that this environment so desperately needs."

Registration is available on-site during the summit, which lasts through Thursday. More information and a full schedule can be found at mnikiwakan.org.