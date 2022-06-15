Inflation could result in higher city employee wages

Rapid City's Legal and Finance Committee approved a cost of living adjustment Wednesday for city employees due to the high rate of inflation nationwide.

The committee voted 4-0 to approve the request to increase the adjustment to 7.9% across the board from the mayor's office. Council member Ron Weifenbach was absent from the meeting. The request now heads to the full City Council for consideration.

Mayor Steve Allender said some city groups have received cost of living adjustments this far, some 5% and some less. He said the city would be filling in to get all city employees up to 7.9% at the end of the year.

"In most cases, these increases could not anticipate the magnitude or reality of inflation over this past year," he said.

The increase for the adjustment for July through December would be $952,772.10. Allender said the funds for 2022 would come from both the general and enterprise funds. The general fund would gain an increase from undesignated cash. The enterprise fund increase would be absorbed through rate setting. The total financial impact for the 2023 budget would be $1,905,544, and would be budgeted in wage and benefits.

In a June 8 memo, he said the inflationary rate had risen to 7.9% in March and is now at 8.2% for the region.

Allender said during the meeting that the financial impact is significant, but the alternative is to continue to lose employees. He said the city continues to have great difficulty hiring employees, which puts the service delivery at risk.

"We're at the point where we have to invest in our employees so that we can make investments into our service delivery so that we can invest into our community," he said. "I'm not telling you this is going to be easy or convenient to budget for in the future, but it is more convenient and more affordable than seeing these openings and having service disrupted, and having the council and other department heads taking the brunt of these complaints and general dissatisfaction of some of the service."

Allender said the number of employees showing interest in important positions in the city is very concerning, and positions are staying open longer. He said the openings are critical positions that affect things like the landfill and finance office, and is on the verge of happening in other departments.

The mayor said lately the top reason employees are leaving is wages. He said in public safety, there are 40 open positions — 22 in police and 18 in fire. Overall, the city has upwards of 60 openings.

Allender said he knows there is a question of economic downturn, which is possible, but said it is likely Rapid City won't experience it as dramatically as other places in the country.

Council President Lance Lehmann said this is a standard cost of living adjustment the council does every year. For the 2022 budget, city administrators and the council budgeted a 5% increase.

"Nobody could predict the massive inflation our nation is currently facing, so this is effectively a supplemental appropriation just to meet the inflationary need," he said.

Lehmann said it's effectively a 3% additional supplemental appropriation.

Council member Jason Salamun said he is for competitive salaries, but questioned if a one-size-fits all approach is best. He said he is concerned about the cause and effect down the road, like if revenue doesn't meet projections.

"Our best investment is our people but it's also the priciest one," he said. "I think there's a balance here."

Allender said that would be part of the future wage study, but the data on inflation is very clear and this adjustment would be a direct response to it.

Community Development Director Vicki Fisher said the cost of living is to ensure every employee has the same buying power they had a year ago or at the first of the year. She said the request is in part to retain employees that acknowledge there are so many companies in the community and state and taken the inflation into account.

Fisher said every week they see a valued employee hand in their notice that pays a higher wage. She said the request is still under the national average for inflation, but still keeps the city competitive.

Council member Ritchie Nordstrom said he feels strongly that the committee needs to send a message to employees that they support them.

During the meeting, the committee approved the April 2022 sales tax report. Finance Director Pauline Sumption said sales tax through April, the month-to-month and cumulative is starting to decrease over last year. She said that's not unusual, but it's not currently keeping up with the inflation rate.

"That does mean people are starting to slow down their spending," she said.

The total for the city in sales tax revenue between January and April is $11,283,168 compared to 2021's $10,477,311. April's sales tax came in at $2,922,025.

The committee voted to send a discussion on Vision Fund percentage allocation changes back to the CIP Committee. The committee could discuss it at its Friday meeting.

— Contact Siandhara Bonnet at siandhara.bonnet@rapidcityjournal.com —

