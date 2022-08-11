Inflation, gas prices hit rally vendors

As inflation plagued the country, Sturgis Motorcycle Rally vendors are among those paying the price.

Several vendors noted smaller numbers and less foot traffic so far at this year’s rally, with speculation ranging from the heat to gas prices, but the resounding theory was it is just plain expensive.

Between increased gas prices and inflation raising the cost to operate, vendors took a hit at this year’s rally, with some having to lower the prices of their product while their costs rose.

Bill James traveled to the rally as a vendor from Clinton, Iowa, for the Law Offices of Richard M. Lester. His 24th rally and third year as a vendor, James said the price for him to travel has more than doubled since last year. He spent $648 to travel from eastern Iowa, compared to about $300 last year.

James said they’re paid mileage to travel to the rally, but the rate per mile doesn’t cover the full cost.

Hints of the inflation effect reared its ugly head in $11 lemonade and waitresses at the Loud American Roadhouse saying the crowd has been “dead.”

The cost of operating isn’t the only thing effecting vendors: their own food and lodging is more expensive, too.

“It’s getting expensive for the vendors to eat,” James said.

While there are several fees associated with setting up as a vendor at the rally, most said that cost has remained the same. Gas prices, lodging and in the case of food vendors, the price of food are where the rise has hit the hardest.

Elaine Duvall runs Frank’s Greek Delight, and has been coming to rally as a vendor since the 75th, she said. The cost of food has gone up significantly, she said, but she also has to travel from Illinois.

Duvall speculated that the price to travel was to blame for the lower numbers this year.

“It’s across the board,” she said. “Everyone’s dealing with it.”

She estimated a 10% increase in the food she has to purchase to run her operation, sometimes 20% depending on the item. She was able to keep her prices the same this year, but predicted she’d have to adjust them if the increase continues next year.

“That’s the problem,” Duvall said. “Like potato producers — you have shortages in different fields of different kinds of foods and it’s that alone — supply and demand. Your French fry prices go up.”

With prices rising, most people don’t have the extra money to spend, said Aadi Asif, a rally vendor selling ionic mineral bracelets.

Asif said he had to lower his prices, in spite of his own costs going up. His main increases in operating as a vendor at the rally were lodging and travel.

Asif has been coming to rally for six years, and travels across the country every week. Traveling from California, the cost of his flight was one of his biggest expenses.

Asif has also noticed a lower turnout, citing gas prices and “everything else.”

“It’s expensive on these people,” he said. “People don’t want to spend.”

And when people don't spend, vendors suffer, Asif said.

Because Asif travels across the country, he’s able to compare prices in different states, estimating he’s seen higher inflation prices than South Dakota in about 13 states.

Asif also speculated that the rally isn’t seeing many new bikers — much of the same crowd returning. His particular product has already been bought by many of the people that are going to buy it, he said, adding to lower numbers he’s seen. He said his presence in the last few years has been more marketing than sales.

According to the city of Sturgis, 733 temporary vendor licenses were issued this year, compared to 655 issued last year. While the fees have not increased to set up shop, the lack of customers has left vendors asking if it’s worth it.

James, Duvall and Asif all said they plan to return next year, but are keeping a close eye on the costs of operation and hoping for the best.